Run Your Way: New Balance Celebrates All Runners

“Run Your Way”, New Balance’s latest campaign and philosophy to running, celebrates the individuality of runners by removing running stereotypes.
Running has been woven into the very fabric of New Balance since its inception in 1906. This Boston-based brand boasts a storied history deeply entwined with the sport of running. At the turn of the 20th century, the visionary founder William J. Riley embarked on a mission to provide balance and comfort to those who toiled tirelessly on their feet. His initial creations, arch supports and orthopaedic shoes, marked the genesis of a brand that would ultimately become synonymous with innovation and performance in the realm of running.
As the decades passed, New Balance’s identity evolved, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the relentless pursuit of cutting- edge technologies and materials aimed at enhancing the performance of running shoes. Today, New Balance stands as a testament to this enduring commitment.
It has unveiled a diverse range of shoe models, meticulously tailored to cater to the unique needs of various types of runners and the diverse challenges of different running conditions. Complementing this extensive footwear selection, the brand has also ventured into the world of apparel and accessories, offering a comprehensive fitness solution.
Yet, New Balance isn’t content to rest on its laurels. This year, it embarked on a new journey, guided by a refreshing philosophy: “Run Your Way”. It’s an ideology akin to the age-old adage, “you do you”. “Run Your Way” encapsulates the essence of individuality, celebrating the unique spirit of every runner while dismantling stereotypes associated with the sport. In the world of running, there’s no definitive right or wrong way; much like life itself, the path you choose is entirely your own.
The heart of this initiative is to inspire people from all walks of life to embrace the identity of a runner, irrespective of whether they run professionally or simply for recreation. New Balance’s community engagement efforts will shine a spotlight on the deeply personal relationships individuals share with running. These stories will forge connections between elite athletes and everyday runners, illustrating that each journey is distinct, and there’s no mould for a “traditional runner”.
To many, running is an individual sport built around elite competitors. “Run Your Way” changes the definition of running. your pace or your distance does not matter, find what works best for you and lean into your own independence. If you run, you are a runner. New Balance aims to change the narrative of what it means to be a runner.
“The Only Right Way to Run, is Your Way.” – New Balance
To kick off this venture, Augustman speaks with three individuals to exemplify this philosophy in action: social media personality Daniel Tamago, communication maven Kelvin Ng, and the brand’s Ambassador and multifaceted athlete Loh Guo Pei. Despite their inherent differences, what binds them together is their shared passion for running. They embody the very essence of “Run Your Way”, proving that, in the world of New Balance, diversity is not only embraced but celebrated as an integral part of the running experience.
DANIEL TAMAGO IN FUELCELL PROPEL V4
D: Running has always been synonymous to chasing dreams to me. It can get a little overwhelming sometimes when you’re chasing a dream much bigger than yourself, and you just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other to start making progress.
After graduating from university, I went full-time in pursuing my dreams of running a lifestyle YouTube channel and starting a clothing brand, DRMCHSR. It was around this time when I first fell in love with the sport of running, and even though the start as a beginner was painful, there was just something so fulfilling to me about setting yourself for a hard run, not quitting, pushing through and accomplishing something that felt impossible.
“From my first 5K, to my first 10K and 15K run, to now training for my very first marathon with New Balance this year, I realised that the saying ‘life is a marathon’ holds a lot of truth in it. Like with my entrepreneurship journey, if you sprint too hard at the start, you will eventually burn out and get injured – but if you pace yourself and run at a pace that’s challenging but manageable, you’ll eventually start to see the long-term results.
As someone who is relatively new to running, there are many professional runners that I look up to in terms of endurance and speed. But I also know the importance of listening to my body, finding out what works for myself in terms of my trainings, and running it my way – just as I am doing so in my entrepreneurial endeavours.
KELVIN NG IN FRESH FOAM X 1080V13
K: Running has become my solace, my escape from life’s chaos. When stress creeps in and the world feels overwhelming, I slip into my running shoes and hit the pavement. The steady rhythm of my feet on the ground acts like a calming metronome for my racing thoughts. With each step, I shed the weight of my worries, leaving behind the burdens that threaten to overwhelm me.
With every mile I conquer, I emerge physically refreshed and mentally strengthened. Stress may always be a part of life, but through running, I’ve discovered a formidable ally in the battle against it. It’s a meditative state where problems shrink, and solutions start to take shape.
LOH GUO PEI IN FUELCELL SUPERCOMP ELITE V3
G: Running isn’t about constantly achieving personal bests or measuring my worth. It’s not a competition; it’s an art form. Running is the cornerstone of my life, shaping every step I take. It’s a source of pure joy and a delightful way to stay active. Whether I’m alone, with a friend or part of a group, I choose where, when and how I run. I set my own pace and distance, because this is my way of running, a truly personal and liberating experience.
