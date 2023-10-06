Run Your Way: New Balance Celebrates All Runners

As the decades passed, New Balance’s identity evolved, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the relentless pursuit of cutting- edge technologies and materials aimed at enhancing the performance of running shoes. Today, New Balance stands as a testament to this enduring commitment.

Running has been woven into the very fabric of New Balance since its inception in 1906. This Boston-based brand boasts a storied history deeply entwined with the sport of running. At the turn of the 20th century, the visionary founder William J. Riley embarked on a mission to provide balance and comfort to those who toiled tirelessly on their feet. His initial creations, arch supports and orthopaedic shoes, marked the genesis of a brand that would ultimately become synonymous with innovation and performance in the realm of running.

It has unveiled a diverse range of shoe models, meticulously tailored to cater to the unique needs of various types of runners and the diverse challenges of different running conditions. Complementing this extensive footwear selection, the brand has also ventured into the world of apparel and accessories, offering a comprehensive fitness solution.

Yet, New Balance isn’t content to rest on its laurels. This year, it embarked on a new journey, guided by a refreshing philosophy: “Run Your Way”. It’s an ideology akin to the age-old adage, “you do you”. “Run Your Way” encapsulates the essence of individuality, celebrating the unique spirit of every runner while dismantling stereotypes associated with the sport. In the world of running, there’s no definitive right or wrong way; much like life itself, the path you choose is entirely your own.

The heart of this initiative is to inspire people from all walks of life to embrace the identity of a runner, irrespective of whether they run professionally or simply for recreation. New Balance’s community engagement efforts will shine a spotlight on the deeply personal relationships individuals share with running. These stories will forge connections between elite athletes and everyday runners, illustrating that each journey is distinct, and there’s no mould for a “traditional runner”.

To many, running is an individual sport built around elite competitors. “Run Your Way” changes the definition of running. your pace or your distance does not matter, find what works best for you and lean into your own independence. If you run, you are a runner. New Balance aims to change the narrative of what it means to be a runner. “The Only Right Way to Run, is Your Way.” – New Balance

To kick off this venture, Augustman speaks with three individuals to exemplify this philosophy in action: social media personality Daniel Tamago, communication maven Kelvin Ng, and the brand’s Ambassador and multifaceted athlete Loh Guo Pei. Despite their inherent differences, what binds them together is their shared passion for running. They embody the very essence of “Run Your Way”, proving that, in the world of New Balance, diversity is not only embraced but celebrated as an integral part of the running experience.