A Look At Shanti Pereira’s Career Highlights, Stats, Net Worth And More

Widely regarded as one of the greatest sportspersons in Singapore’s history, Veronica Shanti Pereira has, in recent times, also cemented her position as one of the finest track and field athletes in Asia.

Born and brought up in Singapore, 26-year-old Shanti Pereira is of Indian origin and holds a number of impressive records to her name. Interestingly, Pereira has a diploma in sports and leisure management offered jointly by Republic Polytechnic and Singapore Sports School. She was also awarded the Yip Pin Xiu Scholarship to study accountancy at the Singapore Management University, a public-funded private university in the South East Asian nation.

Having already conquered Asia, Shanti Pereira, at present, is on her quest to rule over Europe as well. On Sunday, July 30, the Singaporean athlete won the gold medal in the women’s 200 metres sprint event at the Mittsommernacht Athletics meet in Berlin. She defeated her German counterpart, Gina Luckenkemper, by a margin of 0.09 seconds to claim the top prize. After Berlin, Pereira will be headed to Sweden and Denmark thereafter before she gets to the World Athletics Championship in Hungary’s Budapest starting on August 19.

Despite her success in the Southeast Asian Games over the years, Shanti Pereira failed to replicate the same during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. With the Asian Games 2023 scheduled to commence on September 23, all eyes will be on Pereira as Singaporeans long to see her emerge victorious on the race track in Asia’s grandest quadrennial sporting event to be held at Hangzhou, China.

So, given Pereira’s impressive track (pun not intended) record, and keeping in mind the fact that she’s poised for glory, here’s a look at her career highlights, stats and net worth.

Deep dive into Shanti Pereira’s career highlights

Her early days as a track and field athlete

It was during her school days that Shanti Pereira discovered her love for athletics. Having won numerous accolades for her school in the National School Games, she caught the attention of many and went on to become one of the finest athletes at the school level in Singapore’s history.

In 2013, Shanti Pereira got the opportunity to represent her nation at the IAAF World Youth Championships in Donetsk, Ukraine. She completed the 100 metres event at the championship in 11.89 seconds. In this process, Pereira became the first female Singaporean athlete to finish a 100 metres race in under 12 seconds. Later that year, she finished fourth in the 100 metres event at the Southeast Asian Games.

At the age of 17, Shanti Pereira won the silver medal in the 200 metres event at the Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Taipei, Taiwan. She clocked a time of 23.99 seconds, becoming the first Singaporean woman to complete the 200 metres race in under 24 seconds.

In addition, Shanti Pereira also set a number of records in her youth. The list includes the Under-15 record for 100 metres (12.68 seconds), the Under-17 records for 100 metres (12.21 seconds) and 200 metres (24.92 seconds), and the Under-23 records for 100 metres (11.80 seconds) and 200 metres (23.99 seconds). She was also a part of the team which set the record for the 4×100 metres relay (46.64 seconds).

Pereira’s entry into professional athletics

The 2015 Southeast Asian Games proved to be a red-letter day in both Shanti Pereira’s career and Singapore’s athletics history. She won the bronze medal in the 100 metres event clocking a time of 11.88 seconds. Her bronze medal win marked Singapore’s first medal at the event in 42 years. Pereira went on to win the gold medal in the 200 metres race with a time of 23.60 seconds, rewriting the national record for 200 metres. With her win, Shanti Pereira became the first athlete from Singapore since Glory Barnabas in 1973 to win a gold medal in a sprint event at the SEA Games.

A drought of gold medal wins

Shanti Pereira successfully defended her bronze medal in the 100 metres event at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. However, she failed to defend her gold medal in the 200 metres event and had to settle for a bronze. Pereira returned to the Southeast Asian Games in 2019, held in the Philippines, with the aim of converting her bronze medals into gold, but failed to do so in both the 100 metres and the 200 metres races as she finished third on both occasions and once again, won bronze medals.

Pereira’s return to her ‘golden’ form

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanti Pereira (@v_shantipereira)

At the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, held in Vietnam’s Hanoi, Shanti Pereira broke the national record for 200 metres that she herself had set in the 2015 edition, clocking a time of 23.52 seconds. The record-breaking performance in the 200 metres sprint was enough for her to reclaim the gold medal. Pereira also won the silver medal in the 100 metres event, clocking a time of 11.62 seconds.

2023: A year of records for Shanti Pereira in 100 and 200 metres events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanti Pereira (@v_shantipereira)

Shanti Pereira started 2023 by setting a new national record for 100 metres sprint after clocking a time of 11.46 seconds in the heats of the New Zealand Track and Field Championships. While she bettered her record by 0.02 seconds in the final to clinch the bronze medal, the time was not recognised as a record owing to strong tailwinds of 3.4 metres per second.

In the Australia Track and Field Championships 2023, she broke her record for 100 metres sprint twice, eventually setting it to 11.37 seconds in the final. She also broke the national record for 200 metres sprint in the same sports meet, clocking a time of 22.89 seconds. Pereira also became Singapore’s first female athlete to run a 200 metres sprint in under 23 seconds. By virtue of her performances, Shanti Pereira topped the World Athletics’ women’s 100 metres outdoor rankings in Asia, becoming the first Singaporean to do so.

The Southeast Asian Games 2023 in Phnom Penh saw Shanti Pereira successfully defend her gold medal in the 200 metres event. She clocked a time of 22.69 seconds and broke not just the national record but the Southeast Asian Games record for the 200 metres sprint event as well. She also won the gold medal in the 100 metres event, and in the process became the first Singaporean woman athlete to win the sprint double at the Southeast Asian Games.

At the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Shanti Pereira broke her national record in the 100 metres sprint for the sixth time in 2023 with a time of 11.20 seconds. She also became the first Singaporean athlete to win a gold in the championship, bringing the country’s 16-year medal drought at the continental sports meet to a close. Pereira went on to clinch the gold medal in the 200 metres event as well with a time of 22.70 seconds, setting a new championship record.

Summarising Shanti Pereira’s track and field career so far

In her professional career, Shanti Pereira has won ten medals in the Southeast Asian Games, including four gold medals, one silver medal and five bronze medals. She has won two gold medals in the Asian Athletics Championships. Her personal bests in individual events are as follows: 7.61 seconds in 60 metres sprint (indoor), 11.20 seconds in 100 metres sprint, and 22.69 seconds in 200 metres sprint. A majority of Shanti Pereira’s success has come under her Portuguese coach and former sprinter Luis Cunha.

A quick look at Shanti Pereira’s net worth

Being a proud owner of numerous national records, it comes as little surprise to know that Shanti Pereira ranks among the richest sportspersons in Singapore. According to various reports, Shanti Pereira’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at an estimated USD 5 million. Her earnings from professional athletics account for a majority of her wealth.

The Singaporean track and field athlete also has a few brand endorsement deals in her portfolio that contribute greatly to her net worth. The most prominent of them is her endorsement deal with Hugo Boss, a German fashion brand. Pereira featured in an advertisement campaign for Hugo Boss in 2021 that saw the fashion brand collaborate with American clothing manufacturer Russell Athletic for a baseball-inspired fashion range.

Shanti Pereira also has a brand endorsement deal with American sports apparel and footwear manufacturer Nike. The Singaporean athlete wears clothes and shoes made by the American brand as a part of her endorsement contract.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Shanti Pereira)