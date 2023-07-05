As the start of the 2023-24 football season nears, fans from all over the world are excited to see their favourite clubs back in action. The Premier League schedule for the 2023-24 season has already been announced, with England’s top-tier league kicking things off on August 11. Not to mention, with the 2023 summer transfer window in full swing, many clubs will also be sporting new faces in the upcoming season. However, it looks like fans in Singapore won’t have to wait for long to see their favourite clubs take the field.

A large number of top-flight clubs plan their pre-season matches in the run-up to the league action in order to get the players accustomed to the club’s system once they return from the summer break. As such, Singapore is set to welcome some of the behemoths of club football this summer, such as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as they visit the Southeast Asian nation to take part in the Singapore Festival of Football later this month. The event will present locals with an opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in the world of football play right in front of them.

So join us as we take a look at everything there is to know about the Festival of Football in Singapore, including the teams participating in the event, the schedule, dates and more.

What is the 2023 Singapore Festival of Football all about?

The 2023 Singapore Festival of Football is the inaugural edition of the event. It is being organised by the Australia-based sporting events hosts TEG Sports. The aim of the event is to bring some of the biggest names in football to Singapore and promote the sport.

Apart from the clashes of the titans, football fans will also have an opportunity to explore the Fan Interactive Festival Village which will feature engaging activities. The village will also offer fans a wide range of food and beverage options. Additionally, some of the participating European clubs will also conduct open training sessions for fans to see their favourite teams in action (besides their match days).

Which teams will participate in the 2023 Festival of Football?

The 2023 Festival of Football will witness Premier League behemoths Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in action. Leicester City, the 2015-16 Premier League champions who were relegated from the top division league to the EFL Championship at the end of last season, will also join Liverpool and Tottenham in Singapore.

German champions Bayern Munich, alongside Italian top-flight club AS Roma, will complete the line-up for the Festival of Football in Singapore. Interestingly, the Festival of Football will mark Bayern Munich’s first return to the Southeast Asian since 2017.

When will the 2023 Singapore Festival of Football take place?

The Singapore Festival of Football will take place from July 25 to August 2. English side Tottenham Hotspur will take on coach Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in the first match of the tournament on July 26.

Liverpool will kick-start their two-match stint against Leicester City on July 30. The Reds from Anfield will then lock horns with Bayern Munich in the most anticipated match of the festival, scheduled to take place on August 2.

Where will the Festival of Football 2023 take place?

All the matches of the Festival of Football will be held at the National Stadium in Singapore Sports Hub, Kallang. Tickets for all the matches have already gone up for sale.

Buy Tickets Here

(Main Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Liverpool Football Club and Instagram/@Tottenham Hotspur)

(Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@Liverpool Football Club)