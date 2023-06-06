The Singapore Open 2023 badminton tournament is scheduled to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium starting on June 6 (which is today) and ending on June 11.
Following the conclusion of the Malaysia Masters and the Thailand Open, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour will shift its focus to Singapore to once again showcase the impressive skills of renowned players from all over the world including defending champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and other top-ranked players like Akane Yamaguchi, An Se-young and Tai Tzu Ying.
Held annually in Singapore and part of the BWF Tour, the Singapore Open is one of the most prestigious events on the badminton calendar. The tournament features various categories of competition including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. As mentioned above, many top-ranked players from around the world are participating in the Singapore Open, making it a highly competitive event.
For such a competitive event, you can imagine that the prize money pool at stake will be impressive as well. Or will it? Well, let’s find out.
What is the prize money for the 2023 Singapore Open?
The total prize money pool for the 2023 Singapore Open amounts to an impressive USD 850,000. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the prize money for each stage of the event:
Singles’s division:
Champion: USD 59,500
Runner-up: USD 28,900
Semi-finalists: USD 11,900
Quarter-finalists: USD 4,675
Round of 16: USD 2550
Round of 32: USD 850
Doubles division:
Champion: USD 62,900
Runner-up: USD 29,750
Semi-finalists: USD 11,900
Quarter-finalists: USD 5,312.50
Round of 16: USD 2,762.50
Round of 32: USD 850
The 2023 Singapore Open schedule
The 2023 Singapore Open is set to commence on June 6 and will continue till June 11. Here is the full schedule of the prestigious badminton tournament –
1st round fixtures: June 6 and June 7
2nd round fixtures: June 8
Quarter-finals: June 9
Semi-finals: June 10
Final: June 11
Singapore Open 2023: Who are the top-seeded players at this year’s tournament?
Viktor Axelsen was the top-seeded player in the men’s singles division for this year’s tournament, however, he has unfortunately withdrawn from the competition. This now makes last year’s champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting the top-seeded player in the men’s singles division. In the women’s singles division, the top-seeded player is Akane Yamaguchi.
Here are the top-seeded players in all five divisions.
Men’s Singles:
- Viktor Axelsen
- Anthony Sinisuka Ginting
- Kodai Naraoka
- Loh Kean Yew
- Chou Tien-chen
- Jonatan Christie
- Kunlavut Vitidsarn
- Lee Zii Jia
Women’s Singles:
- Akane Yamaguchi
- An Se-young
- Tai Tzu Ying
- Chen Yufei
- He Bing Jiao
- Carolina Marin
- Ratchanok Intanon
- Wang Zhiyi
Men’s Doubles:
- Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto
- Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan
- Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik
- Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi
- Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
- Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi
- Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang
- Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
Women’s Doubles:
- Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan
- Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida
- Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu
- Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota
- Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong
- Apriyani Rahayu/Siti Ramadhanti
- Wakana Nagahara/Mayu Matsumoto
- Lee So-hee/Baek Ha-na
Mixed Doubles:
- Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong
- Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino
- Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai
- Seong Seung-jae/Chae Yu-jung
- Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue
- Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dong Ping
- Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai
- Kim Won-ho/Jeong Na-eun
Where can you watch the 2023 Singapore Open?
The tournament is available for live streaming on BWF’s Official YouTube Channel BWF TV.
