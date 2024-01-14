The first silverware on offer in the Spanish domestic football scene for 2023-24, the Supercopa de Espana, is merely moments away from being lifted by the victors. A cup tournament with over four decades of legacy, it comes with extensive monetary benefits besides the shining trophy. Before we look at the prize money for its 2024 edition, let us know a bit more about the Supercopa de Espana’s history.

Held for the first time in 1982, the Supercopa de Espana was initially a two-team competition. Also known as the Spanish Super Cup, the tournament featured the winners of La Liga, the domestic league, and the victors of Copa del Rey, the domestic cup.

In November 2019, the Supercopa de Espana was expanded to four teams; the runners-up of the La Liga and the Copa del Rey joined the winners of the respective competitions. And, it was announced that the tournament would be held in Saudi Arabia thereon.

This year, the Supercopa de Espana will see one of the biggest club football matches in the world, the El Clasico, as its summit clash. The Spanish football giants, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, will go head-to-head against each other to claim the first silverware of the 2023-24 season. For the record, Real Madrid staged a comeback against Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana 2024, while FC Barcelona breezed past Osasuna in the second one.

So, on that note, we deep dive into the prize money on offer at the Supercopa de Espana 2024, the schedule and venue for the final, and more.

Everything to know about the Supercopa de Espana 2024

How much prize money is on offer at the Supercopa de Espana 2024?

Ever since it became a four-team affair, the prize money structure of the Supercopa de Espana has become unconventional (and criticised by many), and 2024 is no different. The monetary benefit received by a club is calculated on the number of trophies it has won and the team’s prestige, which is based on the revenue generated from television rights and ratings.

According to reports, this year, both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will receive a participation fee of USD 6.5 million (around SGD 8 million) each. On the other hand, the losing semi-finalists, Atletico Madrid and Osasuna, will receive USD 3.2 million (approximately SGD 4 million) and USD 1.1 million (an estimated SGD 1 million), respectively.

In addition to the participation fees, the winners will be rewarded with USD 2.2 million (SGD 2 million), while the runners-up will take home USD 1.1 million.

A look at the schedule and venue for the Supercopa de Espana 2024 final

The final of the Supercopa de Espana, featuring Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will be held on Sunday, 14 January starting 10 PM Arabia Standard Time.

In Singapore, the match will start at 3 AM local time on Monday, 15 January.

(Main Image Credits: Real Madrid C.F./Instagram and FC Barcelona/Instagram; Featured Image Credits: Real Madrid C.F./Instagram)

