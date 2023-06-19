Home > Sports > Taipei Open 2023: Its Prize Money, Schedule, Top Players And More
Taipei Open 2023: Its Prize Money, Schedule, Top Players And More
Sports

Taipei Open 2023: Its Prize Money, Schedule, Top Players And More

By: Amritanshu Mukherjee, Jun 19 2023 8:50 pm

The Taipei Open 2023 is one of the year’s biggest badminton tournaments in Southeast Asia. Classified as a BWF Super 300 tournament, it will feature some of the best players on the court like Kodai Naraoka, Prannoy H.S. and Tai Tzu Ying. The event will begin on June 20 and after multiple rounds of action, will hold its finals on June 25.

As the Taipei Open 2023 is a prestigious badminton tournament, there’s a lot at stake for the participating players to win this year, including an impressive prize money pool.

Hence, if you are looking to catch some badminton action this week, the Taipei Open 2023 is just the event for you. And to help you plan your upcoming week, here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

Taipei Open 2023: What’s the prize money at stake?

The Taipei Open 2023 is a BWF Super 300 tournament and hence, the prize money is lower than other badminton tournaments of the season. It is said that the total prize money pool for the Taipei Open is set at USD 210,000. The points draw will be similar to the Spain Masters, which was also a BWF Super 300 tournament.

From this prize money pool, the single’s division winners will receive a prize of USD 15,750 along with 7,000 points. The runner-ups in this division will get a cash prize of USD 7,980 and 5,950 points. The winner of the semifinals will win USD 3,045 as the prize money whereas the quarterfinalist will earn USD 1,260. Those making it to the second round will get USD 735 and those bowing out prior to that will, unfortunately, go home empty-handed.

On the other hand, the winners of the doubles category will get a prize money of USD 16,590, which will be divided among the duo. The team will also earn 7,000 points. The runner-ups in this division will win USD 7,980 along with 5,950 points.

Taipei Open 2023: The schedule

Taipei Open 2023
Image Credits: Courtesy badmintonphoto@official via Instagram /kodai_.0630

The Taipei Open 2023 will begin on June 20 and after a week of badminton action, the finals will be held on June 25.

Where is it being hosted?

The Taipei Open 2023 will be hosted in Tian-mu Arena, University of Taipei in Taiwan.

Taipei Open 2023: A look at the star players participating this year

There are several players participating in the tournament from various Southeast Asian countries. As part of the male player lineup, we have:

  • Kodai Naraoka
  • Chou Tien Chen
  • Prannoy H. S.
  • Kenta Nishimoto
  • Ng Ka Long Angus
  • Kanta Tsuneyama
  • Lee Cheuk Yiu
  • Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo

The women’s arsenal for Taipei Open 2023 includes:

  • Tai Tzu Ying
  • Busanan Ongbamrungphan
  • Beiwen Zhang
  • Wen Chi Hsu
  • Pai Yu Po
  • Supanida Katethong
  • Kim Ga Eun
  • Goh Jin Wei

What’s the next badminton tournament after Taipei Open?

Once the Taipei Open 2023 ends on June 25, there will be a two-week gap before the Canada Open 2023 takes place in the city of Calgary.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy badmintonphoto@official via Instagram /kodai_.0630)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the prize money for Yonex Taipei Open 2023?

Answer: The Yonex Taipei Open 2023 has a prize money pool of USD 210,000.

Question: When is the final for the Yonex Taipei Open 2023?

Answer: The finals of the Yonex Taipei Open 2023 will be held on June 25, 2023.

Badminton Prize Money Sports Taipei Open


