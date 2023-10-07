In the heart of Manhattan, where concrete and crowds are the only two things in your line of sight, two iconic figures have teamed up to create a sporting haven that’s a hole-in-one for golf enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Welcome to T-Squared Social, the brainchild of golfing legend Tiger Woods and Grammy-winning artist Justin Timberlake.

Launched on September 20, this upscale sports bar and members’ club is nestled just a chip shot away from Grand Central Station, and is more than just your evening spot for the city that never sleeps. It’s an eclectic mix of decadent dining options to spirited bowling, all underscored by an indoor golf experience that’s nothing short of par excellence.

Boasting a sprawling 22,000-square-foot layout, T-Squared Social stretches between E. 42nd St. and 43rd St. — an impressively expansive venue that demands two separate entrances. The name itself, a fusion of the billionaire golfer’s first initial and Timberlake’s surname symbolises the union of their passions and vision. This is where the worlds of golf and entertainment collide, where patrons can savour the perfect swing and the perfect cocktail, all under one roof. Opened just in time for the Ryder Cup, which began on September 29, it has crafted a sporting sanctuary that’s likely to see the swarm of New York’s glitterati all week-round.

It’s not just Timberlake and Woods who have joined hands on this intriguing new venture — they’ve also roped in Nexus Luxury Club and Howard Milstein’s 8AM Golf to be part of it.

According to the club’s website, T-Squared Social came to fruition after the celebrity duo, and Nexus shareholders, finished a round of golf at Albany in the Bahamas. They had dreamed of building something that combined their passions and wanted a space that merged their love of competition, gaming, sports, music, entertainment, and socialising, while being conveniently located within the Big Apple.

“We knew a concept like T-Squared Social would thrive in New York. It’s a beautiful space that transcends the typical sports bar experience,” said Justin Timberlake.

T-Squared Social: What to expect within

The upscale establishment boasts an array of gaming delights. The star attractions include four cutting-edge Full Swing golf simulators, where golfers can tee off on prestigious courses like Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, and St. Andrews, all while enjoying the company of up to eight friends. These simulators are complemented by state-of-the-art hitting bays, offering golf lovers access to a treasure trove of swing data and more than 100 global golfing destinations.

But the facilities don’t just stop there. T-Squared beckons visitors to step up their game with four Duckpin Bowling lanes and three Dartsee bays, ensuring there’s never a dull moment. And for the moments when you’d rather watch the pros in action, prepare to be awed by New York City’s largest indoor television — an impressive 200-inch screen that can be divided into four separate displays or transformed into a cinema-sized spectacle. With 35 additional flat-screen TVs scattered throughout the space, T-Squared guarantees you won’t miss a single thrilling moment in the world of sports. So, whether you’re a golf enthusiast or just seeking a premium sports experience, T-Squared Social has you covered, offering a golden ticket to endless entertainment.

T-Squared Social is a haven not just for sports enthusiasts but also for foodies seeking a taste of the extraordinary. The delectable food menu serves up a smorgasbord of treats— from indulgent sharing courses like short rib quesadillas and pork belly with popcorn to succulent seafood platters, mouthwatering burgers, lobster rolls, and buffalo wings in a variety of marinades.

Complementing the culinary experience is a tempting drinks list curated to perfection. The signature cocktails include a bourbon-infused Upstate Lumberjack, the Aperol-based 8am Tee Time ‘Roni, and the smoky mescal-based Biri-Biri. Renowned mixologist Rael Petit has crafted the menu, ensuring each sip hits the right spot.

What are the membership costs of T-Squared Social?

Those wanting to take their experience further can sign up to be a member of the exclusive club. For USD 250 a quarter, members get first dibs on Box Seats and can reserve any of the activities to secure a spot ahead of arrival.

Evidently, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding this unlikely collaboration by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, especially in the wake of both hogging the headlines in recent months. In August, Woods was appointed a Policy Board member on the PGA Tour, which is currently in a tussle with LIV Golf over an impending merger. Meanwhile, Timberlake — along with his group mates from ’90s boy band *NYSNC — sent social media into a frenzy by reuniting at last month’s 2023 VMAs and subsequently releasing their first song together in 20 years.

You can check out the venue here.

T-Squared Social is at 7 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017

(Main and Featured Images: T-Squared Social)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia