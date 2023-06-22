Get ready MMA fans, because the UFC is coming to town. The world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, returns to Singapore with UFC Fight Night: Holloway Vs. The Korean Zombie as well as the semi-finals for Road To UFC Season 2.

This epic battle between Holloway and the The Korean Zombie will take place on Saturday, August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The bout features two of the best featherweights in the world, #2 former title contender Max “Blessed” Holloway versus #7 “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. The event will begin at 5pm, followed by the main card at 8pm.

Additionally, semi-finals for Road To UFC Season 2 will take place on August 27, the only tournament where the best MMA prospects from across Asia compete for UFC contracts.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the weekend of events embodies the vibrancy of the country and showcases it as an exemplary destination for international sporting events. Singapore sits alongside other major international locations to regularly hold UFC events, including Abu Dhabi, London, Las Vegas, and New York City.

“We can’t wait to put on another thrilling event for our loyal fans in Singapore and showcase this dynamic city,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia. “With two future UFC Hall Of Famers facing each other for the first time, this card promises to be one for the ages. We are thankful for STB’s continued support.”

UFC Fight Night featuring Holloway Vs. The Korean Zombie will be the fifth UFC event in Singapore. UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka held last year made history as the first UFC Pay Per View event ever held in Southeast Asia and set the record for the highest gate for a Singapore Indoor Stadium event.

(Images: UFC)