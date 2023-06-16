The US Open Golf Championship is a prestigious event and one of the four major championships in professional golf. Being held from June 15 to June 18, the upcoming US Open Golf 2023 is organised by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and is taking place at the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Typically held in mid-June each year at various golf courses across the United States, the tournament consists of four rounds of stroke play, with the field being cut after the second round to the top 60 players. In the event of a tie after 72 holes, an 18-hole playoff is conducted the following day. If there is still a tie after the playoff, the championship is decided by a sudden-death playoff.
The US Open is renowned for its demanding course which is often characterised by narrow fairways. The USGA meticulously designs the course to assess the players’ skills, precision and mental resilience, making it the most arduous of the four major championships.
The tournament, which is known for its rich history, is open to both professional golfers and top amateur players. Some notable winners of the US Open include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka. Each victory in the US Open is considered to be a significant achievement in a golfer’s career.
How much is the prize money for the US Open Golf 2023?
The total prize money pool for US Open Golf 2023 has seen a significant increase. Compared to last year’s USD 17.5 million, it now sits at a record high of USD 20 million. The winner of the tournament will receive a substantial portion of this prize money pool – a whopping USD 3.6 million – as a reward for their performance.
The prize money will be distributed among the participants as follows:
1st place: USD 3,600,000
2nd place: USD 2,180,000
3rd place: USD 1,380,000
4th place: USD 980,000
5th place: USD 820,000
6th place: USD 725,000
7th place: USD 675,000
8th place: USD 625,000
9th place: USD 585,000
10th place: USD 545,000
11th place: USD 505,000
12th place: USD 465,000
13th place: USD 425,000
14th place: USD 385,000
15th place: USD 365,000
16th place: USD 345,000
17th place: USD 325,000
18th place: USD 305,000
19th place: USD 285,000
20th place: USD 265,000
21st place: USD 245,000
22nd place: USD 225,000
23rd place: USD 209,000
24th place: USD 193,000
25th place: USD 177,000
26th place: USD 161,000
27th place: USD 155,000
28th place: USD 149,000
29th place: USD 143,000
30th place: USD 137,000
31st place: USD 131,000
32nd place: USD 125,000
33rd place: USD 119,000
34th place: USD 114,000
35th place: USD 109,000
36th place: USD 104,000
37th place: USD 99,000
38th place: USD 95,000
39th place: USD 91,000
40th place: USD 87,000
41st place: USD 83,000
42nd place: USD 79,000
43rd place: USD 75,000
44th place: USD 71,000
45th place: USD 67,000
46th place: USD 63,000
47th place: USD 59,000
48th place: USD 55,800
49th place: USD 53,000
50th place: USD 51,400
51st place: USD 50,200
52nd place: USD 49,000
53rd place: USD 48,200
54th place: USD 47,400
55th place: USD 47,000
56th place: USD 46,600
57th place: USD 46,200
58th place: USD 45,800
59th place: USD 45,400
60th place: USD 45,000
The schedule for US Open Golf 2023
The US Open Golf 2023 started on June 15 and will go on till June 18. Here is the full schedule for this year’s tournament.
Round 1: June 15
Round 2: June 16
Round 3: June 17
Round 4: June 18
Where can you watch US Open 2023?
The tournament is being live-streamed on US Open’s official website.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The US Open Golf 2023 tournament is taking place at the North Course of the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Answer: The total prize money pool for the US Open 2023 golf championship is USD 20 million.
Answer: After the first round of US Open Golf 2023, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele ended the day at 8 under par.
Answer: The final round of the US Open 2023 golf tournament will be held on June 18.