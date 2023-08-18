What Is The Western And Southern Open 2023 Prize Money?

As the start of the US Open 2023 draws closer, excitement revolving around the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year is at its peak. However, the tennis action is already in full swing in the United States, with the world’s best players going head-to-head at the Western and Southern Open 2023 in Ohio.

Also known as the Cincinnati Masters or the Cincinnati Open, the Western and Southern Open 2023 (rebranded due to sponsorship reasons) is the oldest tennis tournament in the United States (held for the first time in 1899). While the men’s event is one of the Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour, the women’s event is a WTA 1000 event on the WTA Tour, making this tournament the second-largest tennis event in the United States after the US Open. In the past, tennis legends such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been victorious at the Cincinnati Open.

While the current world number one and number two men’s singles players, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, have qualified for the quarter-finals, the women’s event will see top players like Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff in the last eight. Needless to say, the Western and Southern Open this year promises to turn a lot of heads in its direction as the tournament progresses further toward its business end.

So on that note, here is everything you need to know about the Western and Southern Open 2023 (or the Cincinnati Open 2023), including the prize money on offer, the tournament’s venue and other details.

What is the prize money on offer at the Western and Southern Open 2023?

Even though Masters events fall short in comparison to the Grand Slams vis-à-vis the prize money, they still offer significant monetary rewards. Case in point, the 2023 Western and Southern Open prize money which, as per reports, stands at around USD 6.6 million. This marks a 5% increase from the previous year’s prize money.

For the first time in the competition’s history, the prize money on offer for the winners of both the men’s and women’s events has crossed the USD 1 million mark. The champions of both events will reportedly each receive USD 1.02 million and 1000 ATP/WTA points. On the other hand, the runners-up in both the men’s and women’s events will each be rewarded with USD 556,630 along with 600 ATP/WTA points.

The semi-finalists from both events will each receive USD 304,375 and 360 ATP/WTA points, while the players bowing out from the quarter-finals will get USD 166,020 and 180 ATP/WTA points each.

Where is the Cincinnati Open 2023 taking place?

As is customary, the Western and Southern Open is being contested at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cincinnati.

What is the schedule for the Western and Southern Open 2023?

The Western and Southern Open 2023, which started on August 12, is scheduled to conclude on Monday, August 21.

What is the next tennis event after the Western and Southern Open 2023?

Following the conclusion of the Western and Southern Open, all eyes in the world of tennis will move to Flushing Meadows for the next major event, the US Open, which commences on August 28.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the prize money for the Western and Southern Open 2023?

The total prize money pool for the tournament this year stands at around USD 6.6 million.

– What is the venue for the Western and Southern Open 2023?

The Western and Southern Open 2023 is being contested at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cincinnati.

– When is the final of the Western and Southern Open 2023?

The final will be played on August 21.

(Main and Featured Images Credits: Courtesy Instagram: Western & Southern Open)