What Is The World Athletics Championships 2023 Prize Money?

The nineteenth iteration of the World Athletics Championships, also known as World Athletics Championships 2023, began on August 19 and will continue till August 27. The world championships are taking place at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest Hungary.
Even though it’s only been a few days since the world championships began, they have proven to be quite eventful. Singaporean sensation Shanti Pereira falling short of reaching the 100m semi-finals. We also witnessed Noah Lyles clinch the 100m gold medal. In other words, the world championships are gripping with action.
So, in case you are interested in being up to date with all of the exciting happenings, here is an in-depth look at the World Athletics Championships 2023 prize money, schedule and timetable.
A breakdown of the prize money for the World Athletics Championships 2023
According to Runner’s World, the total prize money pool of the World Athletics Championships 2023 is approximately USD 8.5 million. Additionally, there is an exclusive reward of USD 100,000 reserved for any athlete who manages to make a new world record during the championships. Coming to the individual competitions, the prize money commences at USD 5,000 for the eighth position and goes all the way up to USD 70,000 for the first-place finisher. The relay teams will earn prize money ranging from USD 4,000 to USD 80,000 per team.
Here’s an in-depth look at the World Athletics Championships 2023 prize money and its full breakdown:
Prize money for individual competitions
1st place – USD 70,000
2nd place – USD 35,000
3rd place – USD 22,000
4th place – USD 16,000
5th place – USD 11,000
6th place – USD 7,000
7th place – USD 6,000
8th place – USD 5,000
Prize money for relay races (per team)
1st place – USD 80,000
2nd place – USD 40,000
3rd place – USD 20,000
4th place – USD 16,000
5th place – USD 12,000
6th place – USD 8,000
7th place – USD 6,000
8th place – USD 4,000
World Athletics Championships 2023 schedule
The schedule and timetable for the World Athletics Championships 2023 are as follows. The timing is presented in local time, which is Central European Summer Time (CEST).
On Saturday, August 19, 2023
Track Events:
- 8:50 AM: Men’s 20 km Race Walk Final
- 10:35 AM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Heptathlon
- 11:05 AM: Mixed 4×400 m relay Prelim
- 11:35 AM: Men’s 3000 m steeplechase Prelim
- 12:35 PM: Men’s 100 m Prelim
- 1:15 PM: Women’s 1500 m Prelim
- 7:02 PM: Men’s 1500 m Prelim
- 7:43 PM: Men’s 100 m Prelim
- 8:30 PM: Women’s 200 m Heptathlon
- 8:55 PM: Women’s 10,000 m Final
- 9:47 PM: Mixed 4×400 m relay Final
Field Events:
- 10:30 AM: Men’s Shot Put Prelim
- 11:45 AM: Women’s High Jump Heptathlon
- 12:00 PM: Men’s Hammer Throw Prelim (A)
- 12:25 PM: Women’s Long Jump Prelim
- 1:40 PM: Men’s Hammer Throw Prelim (B)
- 7:05 PM: Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon
- 7:10 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Prelim (A)
- 7:35 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Prelim
- 8:35 PM: Men’s Shot Put Final
- 8:40 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Prelim (B)
On Sunday, August 20, 2023
Track Events:
- 7:15 AM: Women’s 20 km Race Walk Final
- 9:35 AM: Women’s 400 m Prelim
- 10:25 AM: Men’s 400 m Prelim
- 11:25 AM: Men’s 400 m hurdles Prelim
- 12:10 PM: Women’s 100 m Prelim
- 1:05 PM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Prelim
- 4:35 PM: Men’s 100 m Semi-Final
- 5:05 PM: Women’s 1500 m Semi-Final
- 5:35 PM: Men’s 1500 m Semi-Final
- 6:00 PM: Women’s 800 m Heptathlon
- 6:25 PM: Men’s 10,000 m Final
- 7:10 PM: Men’s 100 m Final
Field Events:
- 9:00 AM: Women’s Discus Throw Prelim (A)
- 9:50 AM: Women’s Long Jump Heptathlon
- 10:30 AM: Women’s Discus Throw Prelim (B)
- 10:35 AM: Men’s High Jump Prelim
- 12:00 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Heptathlon (A)
- 1:05 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Heptathlon (B)
- 4:55 PM: Women’s Long Jump Final
- 5:50 PM: Men’s Hammer Throw Final
On Monday, August 21, 2023
Track Events:
- 6:50 PM: Women’s 400 m hurdles Prelim
- 7:35 PM: Men’s 400 m hurdles Semi-Final
- 8:05 PM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Semi-Final
- 8:35 PM: Women’s 100 m Semi-Final
- 9:10 PM: Women’s 400 m Semi-Final
- 9:40 PM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Final
- 9:50 PM: Women’s 100 m Final
Field Events:
- 6:40 PM: Women’s Pole Vault Prelim
- 7:40 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Final
- 8:30 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Final
On Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Track Events:
- 6:40 PM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Prelim
- 7:20 PM: Men’s 800 m Prelim
- 8:25 PM: Women’s 400 m hurdles Semi-Final
- 9:00 PM: Men’s 400 m Semi-Final
- 9:30 PM: Women’s 1500 m Final
- 9:42 PM: Men’s 3000 m steeplechase Final
Field Events:
- 7:55 PM: Men’s High Jump Final
- 8:20 PM: Women’s Discus Throw Final
On Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Track Events:
- 10:05 AM: Women’s 800 m Prelim
- 11:10 AM: Women’s 5000 m Prelim
- 12:05 PM: Women’s 200 m Prelim
- 12:50 PM: Men’s 200 m Prelim
- 7:45 PM: Women’s 3000 m steeplechase Prelim
- 8:40 PM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Semi-Final
- 9:15 PM: Men’s 1500 m Final
- 9:35 PM: Women’s 400 m Final
- 9:50 PM: Men’s 400 m hurdles Final
Field Events:
- 10:15 AM: Men’s Pole Vault Prelim
- 10:20 AM: Women’s Javelin Throw Prelim (A)
- 11:15 AM: Men’s Long Jump Prelim
- 11:55 AM: Women’s Javelin Throw Prelim (B)
- 7:00 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Prelim (A)
- 7:10 PM: Women’s Triple Jump Prelim
- 7:30 PM: Women’s Pole Vault Final
- 8:35 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Prelim (B)
On Thursday, August 24, 2023
Track Events:
- 7:00 AM: Men’s and Women’s 35,000 m race walk Final
- 7:00 PM: Men’s 5000 m Prelim
- 7:45 PM: Women’s 200 m Semi-Final
- 8:20 PM: Men’s 200 m Semi-Final
- 8:50 PM: Men’s 800 m Semi-Final
- 9:25 PM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Final
- 9:35 PM: Men’s 400 m Final
- 9:50 PM: Women’s 400 m hurdles Final
Field Events:
- 7:30 PM: Men’s Long Jump Final
- 8:15 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Final
On Friday, August 25, 2023
Track Events:
- 10:05 AM: Men’s 100 m Decathlon
- 7:30 PM: Men’s 4×100 m relay Prelim
- 8:00 PM: Women’s 4×100 m relay Prelim
- 8:25 PM: Women’s 800 m Semi-Final
- 9:05 PM: Men’s 400 m Decathlon
- 9:40 PM: Women’s 200 m Final
- 9:50 PM: Men’s 200 m Final
Field Events:
- 10:10 AM: Men’s Javelin Throw Prelim (A)
- 10:20 AM: Women’s High Jump Prelim
- 10:55 AM: Men’s Long Jump Decathlon
- 11:45 AM: Men’s Javelin Throw Prelim (B)
- 12:20 PM: Men’s Shot Put Decathlon
- 6:30 PM: Men’s High Jump Decathlon
- 7:35 PM: Women’s Triple Jump Final
- 8:20 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Final
On Saturday, August 26, 2023
Track Events:
- 7:00 AM: Women’s Marathon Final
- 10:05 AM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Decathlon
- 7:30 PM: Men’s 4×400 m relay Prelim
- 7:55 PM: Women’s 4×400 m relay Prelim
- 8:30 PM: Men’s 800 m Final
- 8:50 PM: Women’s 5000 m Final
- 9:25 PM: Men’s 1500 m Decathlon
- 9:40 PM: Men’s 4×100 m relay Final
- 9:50 PM: Women’s 4×100 m relay Final
Field Events:
- 10:25 AM: Women’s Shot Put Prelim
- 11:00 AM: Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon (A)
- 12:05 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon (B)
- 2:00 PM: Men’s Pole Vault Decathlon
- 7:05 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon (A)
- 7:25 PM: Men’s Pole Vault Final
- 8:10 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon (B)
- 8:15 PM: Women’s Shot Put Final
On Sunday, August 27, 2023
Track Events:
- 7:00 AM: Men’s Marathon Final
- 8:10 PM: Men’s 5000 m Final
- 8:45 PM: Women’s 800 m Final
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-When is the final of the World Athletics Championships 2023?
The final of the World Athletics Championships 2023 is on August 27.
-What is the prize money for the World Athletics Championships 2023?
The total prize money pool for the World Athletics Championships 2023 is approximately USD 8.5 million.
-What is the venue for the World Athletics Championships 2023?
The tournament is taking place at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.