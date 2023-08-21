What Is The World Athletics Championships 2023 Prize Money?

The nineteenth iteration of the World Athletics Championships, also known as World Athletics Championships 2023, began on August 19 and will continue till August 27. The world championships are taking place at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest Hungary.

Even though it’s only been a few days since the world championships began, they have proven to be quite eventful. Singaporean sensation Shanti Pereira falling short of reaching the 100m semi-finals. We also witnessed Noah Lyles clinch the 100m gold medal. In other words, the world championships are gripping with action.

So, in case you are interested in being up to date with all of the exciting happenings, here is an in-depth look at the World Athletics Championships 2023 prize money, schedule and timetable.

A breakdown of the prize money for the World Athletics Championships 2023

According to Runner’s World, the total prize money pool of the World Athletics Championships 2023 is approximately USD 8.5 million. Additionally, there is an exclusive reward of USD 100,000 reserved for any athlete who manages to make a new world record during the championships. Coming to the individual competitions, the prize money commences at USD 5,000 for the eighth position and goes all the way up to USD 70,000 for the first-place finisher. The relay teams will earn prize money ranging from USD 4,000 to USD 80,000 per team.

Here’s an in-depth look at the World Athletics Championships 2023 prize money and its full breakdown:

Prize money for individual competitions

1st place – USD 70,000

2nd place – USD 35,000

3rd place – USD 22,000

4th place – USD 16,000

5th place – USD 11,000

6th place – USD 7,000

7th place – USD 6,000

8th place – USD 5,000

Prize money for relay races (per team)

1st place – USD 80,000

2nd place – USD 40,000

3rd place – USD 20,000

4th place – USD 16,000

5th place – USD 12,000

6th place – USD 8,000

7th place – USD 6,000

8th place – USD 4,000

World Athletics Championships 2023 schedule

The schedule and timetable for the World Athletics Championships 2023 are as follows. The timing is presented in local time, which is Central European Summer Time (CEST).

On Saturday, August 19, 2023

Track Events:

8:50 AM: Men’s 20 km Race Walk Final

10:35 AM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Heptathlon

11:05 AM: Mixed 4×400 m relay Prelim

11:35 AM: Men’s 3000 m steeplechase Prelim

12:35 PM: Men’s 100 m Prelim

1:15 PM: Women’s 1500 m Prelim

7:02 PM: Men’s 1500 m Prelim

7:43 PM: Men’s 100 m Prelim

8:30 PM: Women’s 200 m Heptathlon

8:55 PM: Women’s 10,000 m Final

9:47 PM: Mixed 4×400 m relay Final

Field Events:

10:30 AM: Men’s Shot Put Prelim

11:45 AM: Women’s High Jump Heptathlon

12:00 PM: Men’s Hammer Throw Prelim (A)

12:25 PM: Women’s Long Jump Prelim

1:40 PM: Men’s Hammer Throw Prelim (B)

7:05 PM: Women’s Shot Put Heptathlon

7:10 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Prelim (A)

7:35 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Prelim

8:35 PM: Men’s Shot Put Final

8:40 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Prelim (B)

On Sunday, August 20, 2023

Track Events:

7:15 AM: Women’s 20 km Race Walk Final

9:35 AM: Women’s 400 m Prelim

10:25 AM: Men’s 400 m Prelim

11:25 AM: Men’s 400 m hurdles Prelim

12:10 PM: Women’s 100 m Prelim

1:05 PM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Prelim

4:35 PM: Men’s 100 m Semi-Final

5:05 PM: Women’s 1500 m Semi-Final

5:35 PM: Men’s 1500 m Semi-Final

6:00 PM: Women’s 800 m Heptathlon

6:25 PM: Men’s 10,000 m Final

7:10 PM: Men’s 100 m Final

Field Events:

9:00 AM: Women’s Discus Throw Prelim (A)

9:50 AM: Women’s Long Jump Heptathlon

10:30 AM: Women’s Discus Throw Prelim (B)

10:35 AM: Men’s High Jump Prelim

12:00 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Heptathlon (A)

1:05 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Heptathlon (B)

4:55 PM: Women’s Long Jump Final

5:50 PM: Men’s Hammer Throw Final

On Monday, August 21, 2023

Track Events:

6:50 PM: Women’s 400 m hurdles Prelim

7:35 PM: Men’s 400 m hurdles Semi-Final

8:05 PM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Semi-Final

8:35 PM: Women’s 100 m Semi-Final

9:10 PM: Women’s 400 m Semi-Final

9:40 PM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Final

9:50 PM: Women’s 100 m Final

Field Events:

6:40 PM: Women’s Pole Vault Prelim

7:40 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Final

8:30 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Final

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Track Events:

6:40 PM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Prelim

7:20 PM: Men’s 800 m Prelim

8:25 PM: Women’s 400 m hurdles Semi-Final

9:00 PM: Men’s 400 m Semi-Final

9:30 PM: Women’s 1500 m Final

9:42 PM: Men’s 3000 m steeplechase Final

Field Events:

7:55 PM: Men’s High Jump Final

8:20 PM: Women’s Discus Throw Final

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Track Events:

10:05 AM: Women’s 800 m Prelim

11:10 AM: Women’s 5000 m Prelim

12:05 PM: Women’s 200 m Prelim

12:50 PM: Men’s 200 m Prelim

7:45 PM: Women’s 3000 m steeplechase Prelim

8:40 PM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Semi-Final

9:15 PM: Men’s 1500 m Final

9:35 PM: Women’s 400 m Final

9:50 PM: Men’s 400 m hurdles Final

Field Events:

10:15 AM: Men’s Pole Vault Prelim

10:20 AM: Women’s Javelin Throw Prelim (A)

11:15 AM: Men’s Long Jump Prelim

11:55 AM: Women’s Javelin Throw Prelim (B)

7:00 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Prelim (A)

7:10 PM: Women’s Triple Jump Prelim

7:30 PM: Women’s Pole Vault Final

8:35 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Prelim (B)

On Thursday, August 24, 2023

Track Events:

7:00 AM: Men’s and Women’s 35,000 m race walk Final

7:00 PM: Men’s 5000 m Prelim

7:45 PM: Women’s 200 m Semi-Final

8:20 PM: Men’s 200 m Semi-Final

8:50 PM: Men’s 800 m Semi-Final

9:25 PM: Women’s 100 m hurdles Final

9:35 PM: Men’s 400 m Final

9:50 PM: Women’s 400 m hurdles Final

Field Events:

7:30 PM: Men’s Long Jump Final

8:15 PM: Women’s Hammer Throw Final

On Friday, August 25, 2023

Track Events:

10:05 AM: Men’s 100 m Decathlon

7:30 PM: Men’s 4×100 m relay Prelim

8:00 PM: Women’s 4×100 m relay Prelim

8:25 PM: Women’s 800 m Semi-Final

9:05 PM: Men’s 400 m Decathlon

9:40 PM: Women’s 200 m Final

9:50 PM: Men’s 200 m Final

Field Events:

10:10 AM: Men’s Javelin Throw Prelim (A)

10:20 AM: Women’s High Jump Prelim

10:55 AM: Men’s Long Jump Decathlon

11:45 AM: Men’s Javelin Throw Prelim (B)

12:20 PM: Men’s Shot Put Decathlon

6:30 PM: Men’s High Jump Decathlon

7:35 PM: Women’s Triple Jump Final

8:20 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Final

On Saturday, August 26, 2023

Track Events:

7:00 AM: Women’s Marathon Final

10:05 AM: Men’s 110 m hurdles Decathlon

7:30 PM: Men’s 4×400 m relay Prelim

7:55 PM: Women’s 4×400 m relay Prelim

8:30 PM: Men’s 800 m Final

8:50 PM: Women’s 5000 m Final

9:25 PM: Men’s 1500 m Decathlon

9:40 PM: Men’s 4×100 m relay Final

9:50 PM: Women’s 4×100 m relay Final

Field Events:

10:25 AM: Women’s Shot Put Prelim

11:00 AM: Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon (A)

12:05 PM: Men’s Discus Throw Decathlon (B)

2:00 PM: Men’s Pole Vault Decathlon

7:05 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon (A)

7:25 PM: Men’s Pole Vault Final

8:10 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw Decathlon (B)

8:15 PM: Women’s Shot Put Final

On Sunday, August 27, 2023

Track Events:

7:00 AM: Men’s Marathon Final

8:10 PM: Men’s 5000 m Final

8:45 PM: Women’s 800 m Final

9:10 PM: Women’s

