Trying times have affected the fashion industry. But while many brands are reinventing their business models, Braun Büffel creative director Fabio Panzeri aims to break antiquated fashion rules through the brandʼs Back To The Origin campaign.

Explorer Waist Pouch Explorer Top Wristlet Explorer Sling Pouch 1 2 3

By taking a step back and stripping away layers in a system that the industry had abided by, Panzeri highlights his intentions to start afresh in the climate of a new normal. Breathing life into his vision, the campaign is a multi-faceted, multidimensional exploration of three crucial aspects of the brand: the craftsmanship of its products, the environment of its boutiques, and the consumer.

Heritage And Elegance

The Back to the Origin campaign sees what would originally have been the AW20 and SS21 collections brought together as an extended season. Launching in early May 2021 is the men’s collection titled “New Heritage”.

It offers two line-ups: Master and Explorer, but both feature classic materials crafted with avantgarde shapes and details are prominent throughout the range. Constructions are redefined with an unconventional twist, blurring the lines between timelessness and modernity. Expect well-thought-out elements and au courant silhouettes.

Explorer Tote Bag Explorer Messenger Explorer Backpack 1 2 3

Taking the cue from Evolution, the first collection of the Back To The Origin campaign, New Heritage presents timeless elegance and classicism to highlight an otherwise contemporary collection. New Heritage also retains versatility in its details while incorporating accented elements.

With practicality and comfort directing our shopping habits these days, the collection is conceived to provide a much-needed convenience to hectic urban lifestyles. The new collection is a testament to Braun Büffelʼs immense potential to reshape fashion consumption.

Its evolving and youthful aesthetic is transmitted through the campaign, launching into a forward universe to appeal to the younger generation. Keeping to its timeless yet stylish appeal and reputation for leather mastery, the brand’s continued progress in its refreshed direction promises an exciting future full of daring and conviction.

(Images: Braun Büffel)