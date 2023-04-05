The phrase “form over function” will always plague any industry that pushes out products, even more so applicable to the world of fashion. Tailors and creative designers try to usurp the throne of novelty from one another, vying for the title of ‘most’ avant-garde through unorthodox clothing that finds itself more at home on an exhibition than it does an occasion. Not that there’s anything wrong with wanting to be novel, but sometimes people are searching for the practicality in prestige. To blend vogue with versatility takes a focused, determined vision. Fortuitously, the Brunello Cucinelli spring/summer 2023 collection thunders into the fray with a gentlemanly display of multifaceted utility.

The summer collection draws its muses from the stylings and philosophies of casual flair: the candour of comfort allowing a man to display his own brand of elegance without the forceful need to retread the ground of those who’ve defined it for themselves. Of course, Brunello Cucinelli doesn’t falter in the department of grace, endowing the suits and outfits in the collection with their proprietary veneration and respect for the luxury with sleek yet simple tailoring and warm, acerbic colours that boast both the masterful design and artisanal personality of the clothing. Much like the season it debuts in, the collection is cosily inviting yet incandescent, harbouring no fear in its display of blithe beauty.

Speaking from a practical standpoint appears to be an engaging perspective, as the brand utilises compatible materials and fabrics to produce clothing suited for purposes eclectic. The collection’s suit, spearheading the brand’s mission for this summer, contains essentialities fit for formal and informal events. Separate blazers and trousers trounce the convention of overdressing as articles can now be omitted or added to suit your personal needs. Spun from knitwear by incisive expertise, the collection has the prescience to factor comfort, presentation and style, conflating these concepts into a grand, tantalising and fruitful fusion.

Branching off from sublime suits and optional accoutrements, Brunello Cucinelli diversifies its summer lineup with a slew of outdoor summer clothing. By no means are they meant to display the ilk of aspirational austerity or business decorum the tailored formers do, but they are a firm and reliable compatriot for your personal recreation. Sweaters brighten the prism of the collection with breezy, snug designs to loosen the temperate feel of businesswear, drawing similarities to the brand’s prior array of T-shirts and polo shirts but reimagining them with the help of polished, experienced artisanal finesse.

Once fully-lined with the quintessential respects of Brunello Cucinelli’s perspicacious tailoring, take a gander at their chipper and distinct footwear, once again basking in the collection’s prevailing theme of nonchalance. Shoes are rustic in structure and design, pretension absent as clinical but welcoming colours douse the footwear with a veneer of welcoming hospitality. Footwear decided, brand accessories can assist in spicing up the zest and elan of your outfit. Capsule bags ease the mood with laidback designs and rope details in line with nautical appeal. Relaxed and delicate, the purposeful inclusion of unobtrusive, modest and simple elements elevate the overarching theme of fashionable indifference to a resplendent standard.

Brunello Cucinelli offers casual fashion its newest of many treasures with the release of this collection. If you find formalities are suited best with a tinge of verve or seek to ennoble your outdoor activities with sleekly astute and sharp dressing, the summer/spring collection provides for all your needs.

(Images: Brunello Cucinelli Spring Summer 2023)



