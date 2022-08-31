2 Moncler 1952 Man’s Latest Collection Reframes London’s Subcultures

More than ever, the urban anthropologist with a sensible antenna and designer of 2 Moncler 1952 Man, Sergio Zambon, is fine-tuned with the happenings in today’s creative communities.

Zambon, creative director of 2 Moncler 1952 Man, spotlights the widespread urge to travel, and quest for movement and excitement through its latest offerings. Nodding at the club culture – the ultimate sensory escapism, Zambon channels a freewheeling way of looking at things with an escapist eye rather than a way to oppose social norms; ultimately becoming a conduit for a sense of lightness and endless possibilities. An ode to the subcultures, the campaign is framed within a lively cultural and geographic perimeter – shot in London, the birthplace of club culture.

Upon first glance, volume and colour immediately hit the eye with bright citrus hues splashed onto oversized, rounded shapes that float away from the body in curvilinear movements. The new silhouette is further pronounced by the juxtaposition of matte and shiny surfaces, a play-off of teddy fleece and technical nylon. The reimagined Achill jacket, in the new proportions and trademark pop colours, takes centre stage in this collection; it can be considered the IT down jacket of the season. Elsewhere, essential items such as the short or long puffer, zip-up windbreaker, roomy trousers with adjustable drawstrings, and hooded sweatshirt form the series. A standout, the latter sports hypnotic prints and a contemporary Moncler logo – condensing the season’s theme into an eye-catching symbol.

The dialogue between the British world and the escapism and euphoria of open spaces also resulted in a cross-designer collaboration; heritage brand Barbour takes the bright pop hues of the collection, swarms in ocelot spots or grows into the longer shape of a trenchcoat.

Concluding this series, the 1952 x Trailgrip low-top sneakers boast the same fabric as key outerwear pieces and a super-tough sole designed for gripping mountains and dance floors. Other accessories include nylon or hand-crocheted bucket hats and Wallabee shoes in bright or natural hues developed in collaboration with Clarks Originals as a further nod to London and club culture.

(Images: 2 Moncler 1952 Man)