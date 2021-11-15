Trust luxury jeweller, Tiffany & Co to up the ante for the holiday season. The 2021 Tiffany advent calendar elevates the festive season as it arrives stocked full of gifts along with an art print honouring one of the most influential artists of the 20th century: Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Paying homage to the rebellious creativity and spirit of its founding city New York, Tiffany & Co. has brought its jewellery into the folds of American artist Basquiat for its second-ever advent calendar.

His 1982 work, Equals Pi, in Tiffany’s signature blue, adorns the doors of the advent-cabinet. This isn’t the first time his work has been featured in Tiffany’s campaign. The same artwork also featured in the brand’s “About Love” campaign that starred power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Tiffany Advent Calendar featuring Basquiat painting

Twenty-four gifts with numbered tags sit within. While Tiffany has kept the calendar’s content a mystery, past calendars have included various Tiffany jewellery and home accessories, from 18K yellow-gold T True bracelets to sterling silver ornaments.

Tiffany’s Advent Calendar 2021 is available worldwide now. Counting down to Christmas has never been more exciting.

