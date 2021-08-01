Check out some of the looks and accessories from the Dior Winter 21 men’s collection.

For the Dior Winter 21 range, we see Kim Jones reinterpreting ceremonial wear – which is known to be a constant source of inspiration for the French maison – to link it back to the fashion house’s heritage, in way of an ever-reinvented link.

This time around, the famed men’s creative director of the house draws inspiration once again from artist Peter Doig, a British painter who has sparked Kim Jones’ creativity to design some rather swoon-worthy pieces. Each look exalts the excellent craftsmanship of the Dior Ateliers and celebrates the singular enchantment of Peter Doig’s paintings.

Here’s a look at some of the iconic pieces from the Dior Winter 21 collection:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

There’s definitely an accessory for everyone, as the Dior Winter 21 men’s range comprise plenty of styles, as well as colour options. The above showcase is but a few of the accessories available – from bags, to shoes, and even some jewellery (after all, what’s a winter collection without some ‘ice’).

Adding a final touch, the line’s accessories also embody this artistic encounter: the Saddlebag this season is revealed in a precious cannetille version adorned with metallic threads or clad in a delicate camouflage motif. Available in richshades of chocolate and cognac as well as denim, this iconic print also features on Dior Explorer boots. Dior jewellery by Yoon Ahn pays homage to Renaissance cameos and officer’s medals, bold emblems of the men’s wardrobe. As dialogues with art in all its forms, these designs transcend eras and codes.

To find out more about the Dior Men Winter 21 collection, visit the brand’s website.