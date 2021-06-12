With Father’s Day almost here, we list down the perfect gift guide for fashionable fathers everywhere.

Though a mother’s role is significant, fathers are the unsung heroes of the parenting world. While they don’t go through the physical discomfort of bearing a child, fathers often carry the weight of the well-being of both mother and child.

With their tough facade and tenacity, we find ourselves losing sight of the fact that they deserved to be honoured as much as mothers. With Father’s Day approaching, we ought to take this opportunity to thank the number one man in our lives – and bring a smile to their faces.

Loewe

Large Bumbag in Canvas Shopper in Upcycled Quilted Textile Bumbag in Upcycled Quilted Textile Flow Runner 1 2 3 4

For the dauntless and audacious, these Eye/Loewe/Nature bags and Flow Runner sneakers would make the perfect companions for hikes, runs, and even just a casual day out while decked in activewear. The bags enlisted sustainable textiles that are inherently sweat-wicking and versatile in their neutral colours. On the other hand, the effortless kicks are adorned with a playful strip of yellow to tease playfulness – reawakening the youthful energy hidden beneath responsibilities and a steady sense of security.

Versace

Baroque Bathrobe Baroque Bathrobe Baroque Slippers 1 2 3

In light of the pandemic and influx of new Covid-19 cases, it is advisable to celebrate the joyous occasion indoors. As we have all grown accustomed to our four walls at home, the idea of a home party is seemingly dreary. However, with this Versace gift set, you can bring the luxurious experience of a 5-star hotel staycation home to your dad. Accented by a Barocco printed sleeve and wrap belt, the iconically soft Versace bathrobe exudes opulence and sophistication without compromising comfort. A pair of matching home slippers in plush cotton completes the majestic fantasy.

Tod’s

Gommino Backpack Gommino Backpack Timeless T Belt Kate Loafers 1 2 3 4

Fashionable fathers with a fondness for classics will admire these staple leather goods from Tod’s. The Kate Moccasino loafers employ an elegant semi-shiny leather with a modern silhouette, defined by the branded metal chain hardware gracing the upper sole. As a complementary accessory, the T Timeless Belt, crafted in luxurious calfskin leather, can complete any ensembles with pizzazz. And for those who are always on the go, The Gommino Leather Backpack sees Tod’s signature rubber pebbles and shoulder straps in technical fabric – reimagining the classic backpack construction with a modish appeal.

Onitsuka Tiger

Mexico 66 Paraty Mexico 66 Serrano 1 2 3

Sustainable fashion advocates would love the Onitsuka Tiger x Doi Tung collaboration. The partnership represents both brand’s commitment towards the growing global sustainability movement, promising to benefit both the planet and its consumers. The collection sees the iconic Onitsuka models fused with traditional Thai handicraft, encapsulating qualities intrinsic to the brand and Thailand. The timeless and durable designs were created with environmentally-conscious manufacturing processes and sustainable materials, redefining the meaning of “cool” in today’s fashion.