After their successful inaugural outing last year, Adidas and Gucci are teaming up yet again to release a Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Their crossover is set to offer everything from bucket hats, handbags, tracksuits, jackets and more. However, the show’s star will be the Adidas Gazelle in four new colourways.

The brands are expected to roll out their latest collaboration soon. The first-look images are already spreading like wildlife on social media. Adidas x Gucci 2023 will surely be a paradise for all sneaker enthusiasts out there.

The latest crossover capsule offers 11 new footwear designs. The Adidas Gazelle is making a comeback in grey, black, blue and green with Gucci’s monogram pattern embossed on it.

Another piece to look out for is the Adidas ZX 8000. Gucci has reimagined the hot-selling shoes in four variations, and we love the stunning pair in aqua colour.

Don’t forget to check out the baseball caps, bucket hats and handbags, many of which come covered in Gucci’s monogram. The co-ord sets and chunky slides in black, brown and translucent shades are again something you can’t miss. Expect the release in the coming months at Gucci’s stores and website as well as on the Adidas app.

For the unversed, Adidas and Gucci’s inaugural collection dropped around the same time last year in early summer. Gucci’s former creative director Alessandro Michele went all out with his creativity on Adidas classics, giving the German sportswear brand an impeccable taste of luxury. The brands’ ski collection also made quite the noise in late 2022, boasting snow-ready sneakers, knits, boots, puffer jackets, tracksuits, purses and more.

