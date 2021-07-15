Fans of the A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneakers will be glad to know there are two new colourways available. Both adidas and Prada have come together to add splashes of colour for the iconic sneaker.

Originally crafted for the sport of sailing, the grey colourway is the lifestyle version of the sneaker worn by the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team. The team claimed victory in the Prada Cup, making them the official challenger for the 36th America’s Cup. An all-black colourway on the other hand pays homage to the storied histories of both brands with subtle tones.

The sneakers’ silhouette is inspired by the aesthetic codes of the AC75 Luna Rossa boat. It features an upper composed of Primegreen, made from a series of high-performance recycled materials. The design is further complimented by a hydrophobic E-TPU outer shell, an ergonomically designed EVA tongue, a specially crafted speed lacing system, and a perforated synthetic suede inner saddle.

The sneaker’s performance-inspired chassis is then sat atop a perforated Boost midsole and a wrap-around outsole, providing enhanced freedom of movement for the wearer. Leaving no detail unconsidered, each pair of A+P Luna Rossa 21 sneakers comes replete with a water-resistant pouch bag which perfectly houses a sleek co-branded box.

Both colourways of the A+P Luna Rossa 21 silhouette launch globally on July 19th via Prada boutiques, adidas flagship stores, prada.com, adidas.com. The black colourway is also available through selected retailers.