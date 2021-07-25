An iconic court classic has just been reinterpreted by adidas Skateboarding. The brand has revealed its first-ever take on the brand’s iconic Forum basketball silhouette with the Forum 84 ADV by Diego Nájera.

The iconic footwear has been reimagined and meticulously co-designed with Pro team rider Diego Nájera. Inspired by his unique lens on the City of Angels, the native Angelino appropriately chose the Forum 84 Mid ADV to pay homage to one of his favourite footwear models – taking a spin on the hardwood classic and his love for car customization and tuner culture.

The Forum 84 ADV by Diego Nájera is a West Coast certified and fully skateable interpretation of the Forum heritage classic, which debuted in 1984. However, the updated sneaker arrives with enhanced performance updates specific for skateboarding.

Custom detailing includes a removable velcro strap, ice blue accents and translucent panelling. The rider’s signature subtly is presented in handwritten script on the bottom of the outsole.

Fusing legacy design with high-performance features, the footwear is made with premium grain leather upper, suede eyestays, mesh backed stripes and tumbled leather toe box. Combined they provide the ultimate in stability, breathability, and extended durability.

The adidas Skateboarding x Forum 84 ADV by Diego Nájera silhouette is available online and select skate retailers worldwide.

(Images: adidas Skateboarding)