The 1920s are considered the golden age of American sports. The Great War in Europe had finally ended and people were starting to breathe a little easier. Along with the stock market boom, the decade saw sports become a glamorous profession with athletes becoming national and international heroes, revered by sports and nonsports fans alike. With the glamour, came the sophistication of dress, for both viewers and performers. Over 100 years on, the latest adidas x Gucci collaboration recalls a time of grand sportive elegance.

Designed by creative director Alessandro Michele, adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the House with those of the iconic sportswear brand. A creative continuation on its idea of metamorphosis, the collaboration expands on the sartorial streetwear creations that were first spotted on the FW22 “Exquisite Gucci” runway.

Adidas imagery and iconography is rich with ’80s nostalgia, hence it’s sentimental not just for Jones but also for the millennial and Gen Z demographic growing on a diet of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Here, a spectrum of sports-inspired pieces, distinguished by the same kaleidoscopic aesthetics of the show (fashion and serial), is a redux of sporty retro glamour that allows Jones to have what otherwise would be strange bedfellows married with natural ease.

With the heritage of both brands encoded in a trio of lines, the iconic Three Stripes and Trefoil make an appearance, applied across leisurewear and athletic staples, accompanied by Gucci’s unmistakable GG monogram. Everything – from track pants featuring the white Three Stripes on one leg, while the other is defined by the red and green Web of Gucci to energetic prints on smart casual wear – portrays how motifs like the adidas Trefoil and GG monogram find synergy to amplify two legacies. Michele’s beloved Gazelles were also Gucci-fied, featuring the intertwined GG lettering.

Even the Horsebit finds its way across the plethora of RTW and accessories. Conventionally formal pieces like leather heels, suede loafers and silk scarves enter hybridised territory as well, as they are marked with casual codes. The House’s signature GG Supreme canvas also appears on a range of duffle/weekender bags in red, yellow and black leather, as well as leather and GG monogram golf bags.

In keeping with Adidas’ commitment to sustainability, the collection features multiple pieces crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton and viscose.

adidas x Gucci collection is available at the dedicated pop-up at Design Orchard, from 7 – 27 June, and online at Gucci.com/sg