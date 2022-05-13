The Adidas x Gucci Releases On 7 June: Where To Buy It, What To Expect

Bookmark your calendar for 7 June 2022 because that’s when the highly anticipated adidas x Gucci will release. The two houses have officially selected the date for the limited and highly-anticipated collaboration to go on sale. Look out for it online and in select stores, but be quick because it may all be snapped up pretty quick.

After all, when it comes to understanding a good, solid collaborations, no one does it better than Gucci. From Balenciaga and North Face to even Doraemon, the gamut of collaborations under the Gucci umbrella is massive.

On the streetwear front, adidas works on a similar modus operandi, working with big names such as Pharrell Williams, Jeremy Scott, and Palace Skateboards to stay in the limelight.

About the adidas x Gucci collab release

First spotted on the FW22 “Exquisite Gucci” runway, the adidas x Gucci collection is a result of Alessandro Michele’s fascination with the old-school athleisure brand. Shot against brightly coloured backdrops by photographer Carlijn Jacobs, the collection is inspired by archival sports catalogues and a retro aesthetic.

The famous Three Stripes and Trefoil make an appearance here — this time liberally applied across leisurewear and athletic staples — and are accompanied by Gucci’s equally recognisable GG monogram. Even the Horsebit finds its way across the plethora of RTW and accessories.

On the bag front, you’ll find the House’s GG Supreme canvas across a range of duffle/weekender bags in red, yellow, and black leather, as well as two golf bags (one in leather and the other with the GG monogram). Alessandro Michele’s obsession with the famous Adidas Gazelle results in a new version of the much-loved sneakers too.

Adidas’ commitment to sustainability has been a significant one, and this collaboration stays true to that promise. Products are crafted with future-conscious material fabrications including polyester, cotton, and viscose. A GG canvas bucket hat and baseball cap is also made in part with ECONYL regenerated nylon.

Creative Director: Alessandro Michele

Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

Photographer: Carlijn Jacobs

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia India