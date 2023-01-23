In terms of outright pop culture power, few anime shows have the kind of influence to generate hype quite like the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! Late Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi created the beloved anime series. As such, with how streetwear and Japanese culture so often interact, the much-speculated-about collaboration between Addidas and Yu-Gi-Oh! has been one of the most hyped-up drops.

And now, Adidas has just announced its newest addition to the family: an ADI2000 inspired by the legendary hero of the series, Yami Yug.

Adidas Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000: The futuristic rendition gets a glamorous look

Back in October 2022, the dynamic duo collaborated to release a two-piece footwear collection consisting of ADI2000 and Reptossage makeovers. Adidas immortalised the various characters through the footwear capsule. As we enter 2023, they reunite for a more creative take on the ADI2000. The collaboration aims to re-imagine the mighty, mythical monsters and their skilful dual masters from the legendary anime in sneaker form.

In keeping with the anime seriesanime series, the sneakers interpret the characters. And now, Adidas is giving the nod to the show’s most legendary character, Yami Yugi. The futuristic rendition has a glamorous look. For those unaware of the series, here’s the gist. Yami Yugi solves an ancient millennium puzzle, awakening an alter-ego addicted to gambling.

The sneakers channel the magic of the King of Games

The Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh sneakers feature a smooth black leather upper, channelling the magic of the King of Games. Moreover, the gorgeous new pair also has gold-plated moulds on the stripes, contrasting purple accents and pink details. The spiked icons, admittedly, represent the character’s wild hairdo.

Additionally, the kicks come replete with a golden branding shoe box (think Millennium Item lace jewels, Exodia hangtags and a limited-edition Dark Magician card). Now, isn’t that super cool?

Are you looking to cop? The collaboration will hit the shelves on January 26. You can get your hands on them via the Adidas website, and some select retailers for $120.

(All image credits: Adidas.com)