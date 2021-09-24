Our brands
Homepage > Style > Fashion > Alicia Keys Hosts MONDOGENIUS Happening On 25 September
Alicia Keys Hosts MONDOGENIUS Happening On 25 September
Style

Alicia Keys Hosts MONDOGENIUS Happening On 25 September

By: Richard Augustin, Sep 24 2021 8:00 pm

For the first time, Moncler Genius presents its collections via digitally-led experience. And by all accounts, MONDOGENIUS is primed and ready to be quite the show.

Held on 25 September, the digital presentation will be held across five cities and told through the creative vision of 11 designers. If that alone isn’t impressive, wait till you find out who’s hosting the grand show.

15-time Grammy award-winning artist and worldwide-celebrated music icon Alicia Keys is hosting MONDOGENIUS. Set to be a real immersion into Moncler’s energy and cultural evolution, the digital presentation is set to go beyond just a showcase of products.

MONDOGENIUS

It will be an embrace of culture, an exploration of creativity whilst nurturing experiences. If anything its an event designed to bring communities together.

Audiences tuning into MONDOGENIUS will be guided through New York, Milan, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul. This tour de fabulous will explore the concepts that have inspired the Moncler Genius designers, spanning a variety of fields including art, film, music, and extreme sports.

The merging of all these ideas, a convergence of different worlds gives way to a new level of inventiveness which has always been at the core and the essence of Moncler. Along with Keys, MONDOGENIUS will feature notable personalities, such as, actress and singer Victoria Song live from Shanghai.

The show will be hosted live via a dedicated microsite as well as the usual social media channels.

alicia keys event Livestream Moncler Genius virtual
written by.
Richard Augustin
Former chef turned writer; Richard has tip-toed around the publishing industry for two decades. When not busy chasing deadlines, you can still find him experimenting with recipes in the kitchen.
cars Motoring fashion menswear Culture lifestyle

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman