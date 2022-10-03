Onitsuka Tiger presents its autumn/winter 2022 collection that pays homage to the ‘80s from a Japanese lens.

For the past 73 years, Onitsuka Tiger has been steadfast in its mission to provide Japanese technology and craftsmanship to the world through innovative design.

Now, under the helm of Andrea Pompilio, the brand slowly morphs into a megabrand with its distinctive styles and remarkable Japanese craftsmanship.

While all of us have come to expect Onitsuka Tiger’s collections to combine fashion with sports, heritage, and innovation—that doesn’t mean things have become repetitive.

The Japanese brand’s latest collection, which pays homage to Japanese subcultures, is just proof of that. Using styles from Japanese fashion scenes—think ninja, and punk boys, Onitsuka Tiger has created a genderless collection that looks back yet is modern at the same time.

This Japanese aesthetic, working on silhouettes, monochromes, and details, redefined the Western aesthetic that had previously been taken for granted.

There were echoes of Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons and even Issey Miyaki in the brutalist layering and all-black, coed lineup, a nod to Japan’s traditional ceremonial dressing.

Andrea Pompilio took Onitsuka Tiger’s sportswear vocabulary to different and more captivating territories—punk-ish, mysterious and brimming with youthful energy.

Key pieces in this capsule include oversized T-shirts made of heavy cotton and kaftans embellished with embroidery, waistcoats, nylon jackets, Bermuda pants and a series of balaclavas. The house has also presented three footwear models in the collection, the PETAL, ACROMOUNT and DELECITY sneakers.

The PETAL is a classic court style shoe with an ankle-height upper that complements a wide range of styles. The ACROMOUNT is a low-cut sneaker that features a leather and fabric combination with chic vintage touches, while the DELECITY is a chunky footwear inspired by the brand’s retro jogging shoes.

Below are Augustman’s top picks from the collection:

PETAL TRAINERS

Perfect for sneakerheads, the Petal is a classic court style shoe that ends at your ankles, and sees bands interspersed throughout the white leather upper to add edginess to your street-ready ensemble. For all-day comfort, the shoe is also equipped with AMPLIFOAM cushioning and memory foam material. Choosing comfort over style doesn’t mean you have to compromise on being stylish, especially with these trainers.

ACROMOUNT SNEAKERS

Inspired by the design of spiked track shoes from the 1970s, Onitsuka Tiger introduced this new model in a leather and fabric combination with chic vintage touches. The slim silhouette of the toe is paired with a voluminous sole and it has been updated to better suit a modern lifestyle since it’s constructed with a combination of lightweight sponge and rubber. The oversized Onitsuka Tiger Stripes in contrasting colours accentuate the classic upper design. Now that’s a look everyone can rock!

DELECITY SNEAKERS

Inspired from the GSM and uses the expressive platform tooling of the DELEGACY from Spring Summer 2017 season, the Delecity sneakers was reinterpreted to focus on future trends. Here, the sneaker’s upper is big on showcasing the brand’s heritage-driven design cues, with an OrthoLite sockliner that promises comfort and an ergonomic fit all day.

FLAME-PRINTED KNITTED JUMPER

Embodying the season’s overarching concept of “Shadow”, this flame-printed knitted jumper gives off a unique presence with its slightly baggy cut, asymmetrical hem and distressed details. Definitely a must-have!

P BOWLING BAG

This bowling bag takes its inspiration from sports bags of the 1970s and features a catchy flame print that represents the symbol of their autumn/winter 2022 collection. The interior space is also split into organising pockets that ensure it is as practical as it is stylish, and it’s made out of recycled polyester. Now here’s how you can look, quite literally—lit.

SS GRAPHIC TEE

Yet again sporting their autumn/winter 2022 symbol, this T-shirt aims to reproduce the essence of flame as vividly as possible. The slightly loose outline and ribbed sleeves inject an element of the street into your wardrobe.

