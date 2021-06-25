Summer is synonymous with bright colours and shorter silhouettes. While cropped and short garments are typically seen as female-centric, the Spring Summer 2022 runways saw a plethora of thigh-baring shorts for men.

Brands like Prada, MSGM, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Fendi employed higher hemlines this year, embracing the warmer weathers while subtly dissolving the lines of the gender divide.

With the recent sighting of celebrities like Milo Ventimiglia, Harry Styles, Cristiano Ronaldo and even The Rock rocking the “men’s dangerously short shorts trend,” as described by New York Post, it is no surprise that the fad gained buzz on social media. On the arguably best-loved social media platform, TikTok, there has been an influx of videos posted with the hashtags #inseam and #5inseam – spotlighting male creators who have espoused the trend.

Image: Backgrid Image: @therock Image: Gucci Pre-Fall 2019 1 2 3

And not that he cares to mention, but our Managing Editor Jonathan Ho is also a victim of the hype. Clad in a seemingly cropped romper, he expressed that “it is as inconvenient for women as it is for men” albeit, cooling and apt for the all-year-round blazing weather in Singapore. Undeniably, the few inches off conventional Bermudas make a significant difference in keeping us cool in the humidity.

Those who foresee difficulties incorporating these superficially provocative shorts into their daily fits can read on to discover the different ways to reap its benefits without raising eyebrows.

Bringing Back Athleisure

When it comes to athleisure looks, effortless shorts are integral. These days, loungewear and casual fits seem to take precedence when dressing up. Thus, introducing the absurdly short shorts into your wardrobe would be easy as pie. However, teaming the shorts with just your sweaters, hoodies, or basic tee-shirts would not cut it.

Think sporty luxe, experiment with different shapes by doing a sloppy partial tuck or a full tuck on the waistline to balance proportions. As for shoes, a pair of statement-making sneakers would suffice for a well-rounded athleisure ensemble. To take it up a notch, accessorise the look with chunky necklaces and rings or a watch to add pizzazz.

The Modern Dapper Man

While the stereotypical “dapper” look involves straight-cut or slim-fit trousers, the recent Erdem Moralioglu menswear collection has proven that the style is also attainable with short shorts. In the campaign photo, his models stood motionless, garbed in crisp floral and white button-downs, accessorised with matching bucket hats – redefining the definition of debonair.

It is imperative to note that printed shorts could resemble drawers depending on the styling. Thus, a pair of solid coloured shorts would be ideal and infallible for this look. However, print enthusiasts are encouraged to integrate their favourite patterns into their outfits through accessories, blousons and shirts instead.

Experiment with Different Silhouettes

Ermenegildo Zegna's Spring Summer 2022 Fendi's Spring Summer 2022 1 2

For Spring Summer 2022 at Ermenegildo Zegna, shorts get a progressive spin on tailoring and reinvented with a utilitarian twist. Its boxy silhouette was complemented with boxy shirts, exaggerating body proportions for an avant-garde appeal.

On the other hand, Fendi took the plunge and teamed the shorts with a cropped top, baring the abdominal area for one of their Spring Summer 2022 looks. While the bold styling choice may seem absurd to some, Fendi’s designer Silvia Venturini shared that she “really wanted to give a sense of freedom to this man. I think it’s time to break boundaries.” And as the saying goes, “if you’ve got it, flaunt it”.