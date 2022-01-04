Fashion Meets Tech: Artist Josiah Chua Created Looks Inspired By The Latest Xiaomi Device

Fashion does not stand in isolation. Through the decades, we have seen brands fusing the domain of fashion with interiors, cuisine and art. These co-branded partnerships often subvert traditions and challenge artists and designers to expand their horizons. With these idiosyncratic albeit innovative collaborations on the rise, we can only expect more outlandish partnerships to come. Most recently, Xiaomi, a global technology leader, enlisted the help of Singapore stylist and designer Josiah Chua to produce an avant-garde collection inspired by the brand’s latest accessible premium smartphone – Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Having taken part in multiple prestigious design competitions and adept at all things fashion, the Bunka College of Fashion alumna couldn’t be a better choice for this project. “We see technology beyond its purpose, and we want to push the boundaries of incorporating it into fashion and lifestyle. With Chua’s previous success of transforming everyday items into something creative, we are excited about the innovation he will bring to reimagine the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE as a fashion piece,” said Nicolas Shi, General Manager of Xiaomi Singapore and Malaysia. “Through this collaboration, we would like to expose Xiaomi users to experience more than just the technological functions of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, but also to provide the space and opportunity for the smartphone to be a fashion statement that showcases personal style.”

With futurism being the overarching theme for this collection, the multifaceted artist focused heavily on pastel, reflective shades of Bubblegum Blue and Peachy Pink — nodding at the exuberant colours of the latest smartphone into the bargain. Comprising an outerwear, trousers and combat boots, the collection employs futuristic elements with an interpretation of Singapore’s vision of a garden city; the combat boots feature 3D origami floral motifs.

Taking cues from the iridescent design of the device, Chua tapped on light film and holographic organza to recreate the effortless sheen. “I wanted to “sculpt with light” when I first saw the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The goal was to use materials and fabrics that resembled light to recreate the iridescent look of the phone, making it seem like I was “playing with light” as I reimagined light as a fashion piece,” said the renowned local fashion stylist. Bridging technology and fashion, Chua completed the looks with Xiaomi charging cables as drawstrings. No doubt, Chua is at the forefront of creativity.

Though these ethereal fashion pieces aren’t available for purchase, Chua hopes to inspire others to dream big and continuously innovate through the visuals and his concept.