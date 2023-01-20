Augustman Countdowns to Dior Men Winter 2023-2024

It’s no secret that Dior is much beloved among the editorial team. The much anticipated Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 collection is expected to be both literary and aesthetic, as is Kim Jones wont to do, providing a feast for the heart, mind and soul. Featuring actors Robert Pattinson and Gwendoline Christie, Dior Men Winter 2023 – 2024 taking place at 10pm Singapore time will also be attended by regional Southeast Asia talents like Thai celebrities Jirayu Tangsrisook (James) and Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile).

Mile made his acting debut in music videos, most notably starring in a music video for Jodai x พริกไทย. In 2022, he played one of the leading roles in “KinnPorsche”. The “Boy Love” (BL) drama was released on April 2nd this year, completely altering the landscape of Thailand’s entertainment sector. Through its BL dramas, Thailand has gained both domestic and international prominence. Jirayu Tangsrisuk also known as James Jirayu, is one of the highest-paid Thai actors, his role as “Ah-Sa”, in 2019’s Krong has resulted in greater fan adoration and garnered him multiple awards .

Steal the look: What James and Miles wore to Dior Men Winter 2023-2024