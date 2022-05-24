The Balenciaga x Adidas Is Real And Its Coming Soon

The long-rumoured Balenciaga x adidas collaboration was unveiled at the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York.

Three cheers for the three stripes: Fresh off of building hype for the adidas x Gucci collab dropping this June, the rumours and leaks around another collaboration — this time with Balenciaga — turned out to be true.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia unveiled the linkup between the two brands at the house’s Spring 2023 runway presentation in New York. The show took place on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, featuring models in full-face gimp masks and fits with adidas’ iconic “Trefoil” and “Three Stripe” logos displaying the luxury fashion house’s name emblazoned beneath.

Balenciaga x adidas is real:

The collection offers a sporty, footballer vibe, complete with tracksuits, jerseys, hoodies and more. Balenciaga’s Triple-S and Speed Trainers get a proper three stripes overhaul, coming in black, white and a vibrant shade of blue. And yes, there’s a full-coverage face mask.

You can check out (and shop) the full collaboration on Balenciaga’s website here.

