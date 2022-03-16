Balenciaga And Crocs Are Back With Another Innovative Collab

Balenciaga first collaborated with Crocs back in 2018 as part of the house’s ready-to-wear collection.

Although the Balenciaga x Crocs collab seems a bit out of place, it nevertheless found its fans. Even celebrities like Elliot Page and Lewis Hamilton have been spotted walking down the red carpet with a pair.

Now they are back with a new iteration to entice fans of the unique footwear collection. We’ve seen the Balenciaga Crocs collab segue into strange ways. Although versions like heeled clogs and knee-high boots are more for those with acquired tastes, its latest team effort for 2022 is a bit more grounded.

The Balenciaga Crocs Pool collection features slide sandals, which present the fashion brand’s take on the Crocs Classic Bae Clog. Defined by their rounded platform sole, the Crocs Pool are open-toed and backless, with a vented, mule-like upper. Each footwear is visibly stamped with a Balenciaga logo and the shoe’s size.

As the name may allude to, the footwear is designed for summer, making it a stylish pair to sport at pool parties or any beach event. Unlike what the steel-toed HardCrocs, which made its debut at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Show, this new collection embodies style, comfort as well as practicality.

Available in stores and online beginning 14 March 2022, the new range of footwear is priced from US$565. The range is available in solid black, vivid green, white, yellow, and pink.

(Images: Balenciaga)