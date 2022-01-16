Balmain Collaborates With Barbie For New Capsule Collection And NFTs

French luxury house Balmain and fashion doll manufacturer Barbie have joined hands for a new collection. The limited-edition collection comprises ready-to-wear garments and three non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With this, Barbie ventures into the digital space for the first time.

Here’s all we know about the Balmain x Barbie collection and the NFTs

Balmain x Barbie NFTs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mattel Creations (@mattelcreations)

Barbie has joined the international trend of NFTs in collaboration with Balmain. Their latest capsule collection will launch three NFTs on the blockchain, featuring Barbie and Ken avatars wearing gorgeous pieces from the collection. The highest bidder of the NFTs will also get the same doll-sized outfit in the physical form.

Sharing details about the collection on social media, Balmain said in an Instagram post, “In addition to a joy-filled offering of ready-to-wear, the Balmain x @Barbie collaboration enters the digital realm with a collectible NFT offering.(sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)

The post further said: “The auction, hosted by @mintnftofficial, features three Barbie avatars, each wearing an exclusive creation from the capsule imagined in collaboration with @mattelcreations. The highest bidder of each auction will receive exclusive ownership of both the avatar and a real-life Barbie-scaled version of the featured look. Bidding starts on January 11th, with the collection available worldwide on January 13th.”

Ready-to-wear collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balmain (@balmain)

Balmain has collaborated with Barbie for a limited-edition collection, comprising 50 outfits out of which most of them are unisex attires in various Barbie pink hues. The capsule collection consists of the signature Balmain look alongside the 1990s Barbie logo.

The French fashion luxury brand shared images on social media and said that the collection will launch on 13 January 2022.

Hero and Feature Image Credit: @forgetmenot_bln/Balmain/Instagram