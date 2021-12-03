20 Christmas gift ideas from ION Orchard that will impress him this holiday

There is no code to crack when choosing the right Christmas gift for the man in your life.
After all, nobody will turn down a present that makes them look good or feel good. You’ll find plenty of gifts that do both at ION Orchard, which conveniently offers men’s fashion, watches, jewellery and tech items all in one place.
It really makes Christmas shopping that much simpler. You can head to one of the many luxury watch boutiques to find him the perfect timepiece (for most men, you can’t go wrong with James Bond‘s Omega Seamaster). If you’re going on an adventurous holiday with him, prep him with a practical jacket from stores like Moncler or The North Face. If he’s big on music, why not add long-lasting wireless earphones or a unique speaker to his audio arsenal? And if you already know his shoe size, the only choice left to make is between classic Nike trainers and a Marvel-inspired pair of Adidas sneakers.
Header photo credit: Gucci
He’ll be walking into the new year in style thanks to these Adidas Forum sneakers, which have been gaining popularity over the past year. This edition of Adidas’ iconic basketball shoes revives their original blue colourway from the ’80s, while paying homage to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with a custom tongue label and Star-Lord’s graffiti-style signature on the side. His inner geek will be very grateful.
Christmas is a celebration of love, and what better way to show it than with Cartier’s Trinity ring? The iconic design now comes in a white gold and black ceramic style that will definitely appeal to him. Make the jewellery piece even more special by getting his name, initials, or a special date engraved along one of its bands through Cartier’s complimentary customisation service at the store.
Club Monaco’s signature Kensington scarf is simple but sumptuously luxurious. It’s made entirely from cashmere and comes in a universally flattering shade of green.
Shopping for an audiophile? He’ll definitely appreciate a pair of Devialet’s first ever wireless earbuds. The minimalist Gemini earbuds are designed to fit every type of ear comfortably, which is great because he’ll be enjoying the 24 hours of battery life that they boast. In terms of sound, his music and podcasts will be upgraded with deep sound acoustics and active noise cancellation.
With Dior and Sacai’s limited-edition Saddle Soft Bag, he’ll always have everything he needs. It boasts two patch pockets, a zipped pocket, a roomy main compartment and a magnetic side pocket that will let his keep his phone close by. Plus, the utilitarian bag features a ring to attach more leather accessories — or even the bottle holder from the collaboration.
Make him feel like his favourite gangsta rapper with a capital G by giving him not just any chain necklace, but one by Gucci. Hip-hop’s most name-dropped fashion brand has offered its take on the iconic accessory worn by Tupac and Biggie, turning its logo into hanging metal charms that are hard to miss. He can also wear it on the other side to show off the interlocking G emblem instead.
Let him welcome the new year with a sunny outlook, courtesy of Hublot’s new timepiece. It features the Swiss luxury brand’s first-ever automatic tourbillon — positioned visibly on the dial front instead of the back — and it comes in a vibrant orange sapphire case that’ll cheer him up whenever he checks the time.
Take him into the future this holiday with this Louis Vuitton speaker straight out of a sci-fi film. Inspired by the distinctive shape of the French luxury brand’s Toupie bag, the wireless speaker is half art object and half sonic system (he’ll be especially impressed by its high-quality, 360-degree sound).
These classic Massimo Dutti jeans look great and feel even better, thanks to the fact that its denim fabric has been softened for a more relaxed fit. In other words, they’re perfect for wearing all day long.
Heading to a ski resort for the holidays? Then make sure he comes prepared with this nylon laqué Moncler puffer jacket, which is fitted with an adjustable hood, hem, and cuffs. Oh, and it comes in a very festive shade of red, too.
If he’s a grump in the morning, help him start his day right with the new Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine. Its Centrifusion™ Technology extraction releases a full bodied coffee with delicious and silky crema, allowing jim to recreate the café experience at home. He can also enjoy it with a set of 50 Nespresso capsules, which are now S$30 off with every purchase of the brand’s coffee machines.
For the man with an understated style, these Nike sneakers are just the thing to add to his everyday wardrobe. The iconic basketball shoes are fitted with Air Sole units and padded collars that promise all-day comfort. Plus, their classic look means he’ll be able to style them pretty much anything he wears.
If he’s not one to shy away from colours, this vibrant pair of Vans’ checkerboard sneakers will easily become his new favourite shoes. They were made in collaboration with Hawaiian-based brand T&C Surf, which explains the tropical gradient uppers, ocean-blue sockliners, and the yin-yang logo patch on the sides.
Panerai’s collaboration with Brabus has kicked off with this beast of a timepiece, which will make anyone feel like Batman. Inspired by Brabus’s Shadow Black Ops dayboats, the limited-edition watch comes in gunmetal gray and matte black with red accents. Looks aside, the watch is also packed with features: a dial that glows in the dark, a skeletonised automatic movement, and water-resistance of up to 300 metres.
Ray-Ban has transformed its iconic Aviator sunglasses with Japanese-made titanium that is strong, lightweight and sleek. This pair also features Polarized lenses that offer better protection from the sun’s rays — all while look incredibly stylish.
Suitsupply has everything that will make a man look his most refined, like these exquisite cufflinks. Crafted from gold-plated sterling silver with mother-of-pearl faces, the elegant accessories will come in handy each time he has a formal affair to attend to.
He’ll never be caught in the rain again with this waterproof and windproof jacket from The North Face. Get this for the man who appreciates practicality.
For the art bro, this limited-edition Uniqlo graphic tee is one worth collecting. It features a motif-heavy skull painting that’s instantly recognisable as one of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s, and who isn’t a fan of the New York artist?
Treat the super agent in your life to a piece of the latest James Bond flick through this limited-edition Omega timepiece. Reminiscent of the one that Daniel Craig wears in No Time To Die, the watch comes with a sleek, Grade 2 titanium case and a lightweight NATO strap that makes it perfect for everyday wear.
Give the homebody in your life the gift of this cosy Zara hoodie, which is crafted from soft cotton that feels like a hug. Plus, if he eventually decides to venture outside, the hoodie’s colourful design will make for an interesting outfit.