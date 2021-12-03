Our brands
20 Christmas gift ideas from ION Orchard that will impress him this holiday
By Augustman, Dec 3 2021 10:22 am

There is no code to crack when choosing the right Christmas gift for the man in your life.

After all, nobody will turn down a present that makes them look good or feel good. You’ll find plenty of gifts that do both at ION Orchard, which conveniently offers men’s fashion, watches, jewellery and tech items all in one place.

It really makes Christmas shopping that much simpler. You can head to one of the many luxury watch boutiques to find him the perfect timepiece (for most men, you can’t go wrong with James Bond‘s Omega Seamaster). If you’re going on an adventurous holiday with him, prep him with a practical jacket from stores like Moncler or The North Face. If he’s big on music, why not add long-lasting wireless earphones or a unique speaker to his audio arsenal? And if you already know his shoe size, the only choice left to make is between classic Nike trainers and a Marvel-inspired pair of Adidas sneakers.

To help you out, we’ve compiled all of those ideas and more in our Christmas gift guide below. (Bonus tip: If you’re an ION⁺ Rewards Member and spend at least S$80, you can head to any Concierge Counter in ION Orchard to redeem festive wrapping papers. They’ll make your gifts that much more special! Find out more here.)

While you’re at it, you can also check out our many ways to delight the women in your life with fashion and beauty offerings. And if you’re making dinner plans together for the occasion, make sure it’s at one of ION Orchard’s celebrated dining destinations.

 

Header photo credit: Gucci

01
Adidas Forum 84 Hi Marvel shoes
Adidas, ION Orchard, #B4-25/25A
Adidas Forum 84 Hi Marvel shoes

He’ll be walking into the new year in style thanks to these Adidas Forum sneakers, which have been gaining popularity over the past year. This edition of Adidas’ iconic basketball shoes revives their original blue colourway from the ’80s, while paying homage to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with a custom tongue label and Star-Lord’s graffiti-style signature on the side. His inner geek will be very grateful.

02
Cartier Trinity ring in white gold and ceramic
Cartier, ION Orchard, #01-20 & #02-10
Cartier Trinity ring in white gold and ceramic

Christmas is a celebration of love, and what better way to show it than with Cartier’s Trinity ring? The iconic design now comes in a white gold and black ceramic style that will definitely appeal to him. Make the jewellery piece even more special by getting his name, initials, or a special date engraved along one of its bands through Cartier’s complimentary customisation service at the store.

03
Club Monaco Kensington cashmere scarf
Club Monaco, ION Orchard, #03-12
Club Monaco Kensington cashmere scarf

Club Monaco’s signature Kensington scarf is simple but sumptuously luxurious. It’s made entirely from cashmere and comes in a universally flattering shade of green.

04
Devialet Gemini True Wireless earbuds
Devialet, ION Orchard, #03-11
Devialet Gemini True Wireless earbuds

Shopping for an audiophile? He’ll definitely appreciate a pair of Devialet’s first ever wireless earbuds. The minimalist Gemini earbuds are designed to fit every type of ear comfortably, which is great because he’ll be enjoying the 24 hours of battery life that they boast. In terms of sound, his music and podcasts will be upgraded with deep sound acoustics and active noise cancellation.

05
Dior and Sacai Saddle Soft Bag
Dior Homme, ION Orchard, #01-25
Dior and Sacai Saddle Soft Bag

With Dior and Sacai’s limited-edition Saddle Soft Bag, he’ll always have everything he needs. It boasts two patch pockets, a zipped pocket, a roomy main compartment and a magnetic side pocket that will let his keep his phone close by. Plus, the utilitarian bag features a ring to attach more leather accessories — or even the bottle holder from the collaboration.

06
Gucci metal chain necklace
Gucci, ION Orchard, #01-05
Gucci metal chain necklace

Make him feel like his favourite gangsta rapper with a capital G by giving him not just any chain necklace, but one by Gucci. Hip-hop’s most name-dropped fashion brand has offered its take on the iconic accessory worn by Tupac and Biggie, turning its logo into hanging metal charms that are hard to miss. He can also wear it on the other side to show off the interlocking G emblem instead.

 

07
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire
Hublot, ION Orchard, #02-08
Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Orange Sapphire

Let him welcome the new year with a sunny outlook, courtesy of Hublot’s new timepiece. It features the Swiss luxury brand’s first-ever automatic tourbillon — positioned visibly on the dial front instead of the back — and it comes in a vibrant orange sapphire case that’ll cheer him up whenever he checks the time.

08
Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker
Louis Vuitton, ION Orchard, #01-23/24 & #02-14
Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker

Take him into the future this holiday with this Louis Vuitton speaker straight out of a sci-fi film. Inspired by the distinctive shape of the French luxury brand’s Toupie bag, the wireless speaker is half art object and half sonic system (he’ll be especially impressed by its high-quality, 360-degree sound).

09
Massimo Dutti regular fit desized jeans
Massimo Dutti, ION Orchard, #B1-01/02
Massimo Dutti regular fit desized jeans

These classic Massimo Dutti jeans look great and feel even better, thanks to the fact that its denim fabric has been softened for a more relaxed fit. In other words, they’re perfect for wearing all day long.

10
Moncler Ecrins short down jacket
Moncler, ION Orchard, #01-17
Moncler Ecrins short down jacket

Heading to a ski resort for the holidays? Then make sure he comes prepared with this nylon laqué Moncler puffer jacket, which is fitted with an adjustable hood, hem, and cuffs. Oh, and it comes in a very festive shade of red, too.

11
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine in teal
Nespresso, ION Orchard, #01-14A
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine in teal

If he’s a grump in the morning, help him start his day right with the new Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine. Its Centrifusion™ Technology extraction releases a full bodied coffee with delicious and silky crema, allowing jim to recreate the café experience at home. He can also enjoy it with a set of 50 Nespresso capsules, which are now S$30 off with every purchase of the brand’s coffee machines.

 

12
Nike Air Force 1 '07
JD Sports, ION Orchard, #B4-17 to #B4-19
Nike Air Force 1 '07

For the man with an understated style, these Nike sneakers are just the thing to add to his everyday wardrobe. The iconic basketball shoes are fitted with Air Sole units and padded collars that promise all-day comfort. Plus, their classic look means he’ll be able to style them pretty much anything he wears.

13
Vans x T&C SK8-Hi 128 Decon SF
Vans, ION Orchard, #B3-60
Vans x T&C SK8-Hi 128 Decon SF

If he’s not one to shy away from colours, this vibrant pair of Vans’ checkerboard sneakers will easily become his new favourite shoes. They were made in collaboration with Hawaiian-based brand T&C Surf, which explains the tropical gradient uppers, ocean-blue sockliners, and the yin-yang logo patch on the sides.

 

14
Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition
Panerai, ION Orchard, #01-18
Panerai Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition

Panerai’s collaboration with Brabus has kicked off with this beast of a timepiece, which will make anyone feel like Batman. Inspired by Brabus’s Shadow Black Ops dayboats, the limited-edition watch comes in gunmetal gray and matte black with red accents. Looks aside, the watch is also packed with features: a dial that glows in the dark, a skeletonised automatic movement, and water-resistance of up to 300 metres.

15
Ray-Ban Aviator Titanium
Ray-Ban, ION Orchard, #B2-27
Ray-Ban Aviator Titanium

Ray-Ban has transformed its iconic Aviator sunglasses with Japanese-made titanium that is strong, lightweight and sleek. This pair also features Polarized lenses that offer better protection from the sun’s rays — all while look incredibly stylish.

16
Suitsupply gold round cufflinks
Suitsupply, ION Orchard, #03-14B/15
Suitsupply gold round cufflinks

Suitsupply has everything that will make a man look his most refined, like these exquisite cufflinks. Crafted from gold-plated sterling silver with mother-of-pearl faces, the elegant accessories will come in handy each time he has a formal affair to attend to.

17
The North Face Venture 2 jacket
The North Face, ION Orchard, #B4-27
The North Face Venture 2 jacket

He’ll never be caught in the rain again with this waterproof and windproof jacket from The North Face. Get this for the man who appreciates practicality.

18
Uniqlo Jean-Michel Basquiat UT T-shirt
Uniqlo, ION Orchard, #B2-01/38 & #B3-51/52
Uniqlo Jean-Michel Basquiat UT T-shirt

For the art bro, this limited-edition Uniqlo graphic tee is one worth collecting. It features a motif-heavy skull painting that’s instantly recognisable as one of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s, and who isn’t a fan of the New York artist?

19
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition
Omega, ION Orchard, #01-11
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition

Treat the super agent in your life to a piece of the latest James Bond flick through this limited-edition Omega timepiece. Reminiscent of the one that Daniel Craig wears in No Time To Die, the watch comes with a sleek, Grade 2 titanium case and a lightweight NATO strap that makes it perfect for everyday wear.

20
Zara colour block hoodie
Zara, ION Orchard, #B2-03 & #B3-05
Zara colour block hoodie

Give the homebody in your life the gift of this cosy Zara hoodie, which is crafted from soft cotton that feels like a hug. Plus, if he eventually decides to venture outside, the hoodie’s colourful design will make for an interesting outfit.

