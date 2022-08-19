Why can’t we have nice things?

Sometimes the “nice things” in question is just good ol’ sunny, lower-than-twenty-five-degrees weather. But when life gives you typhoons after rainstorms, put on a designer raincoat and act unbothered.

Big, big totes might be it right now, but trust me when I say all that extra room is not meant for an umbrella. Who has time to remember to bring one, let it air dry, then fold it back up? If this mentality is not really working out in your favour during the rainy season, invest in a designer raincoat (or two!).

The sudden downpours might not be going away anytime soon, and coming equipped with raincoats should just be the norm now. Aside from packing these luxury umbrellas, or rocking the most stylish rain-friendly shoes, From futuristic head-turners by Balenciaga to double-duty staples by Saks Potts, find the raincoat that makes you feel safe, protected and loved during these turbulent and rainy times.

You know how the old saying goes: when it rains, it pours. So when it pours, whip out these designer raincoats and strut your stuff confidently while keeping your accessories, hair, and makeup intact. Now that’s a boss move.

Get wet in style with these designer raincoats: