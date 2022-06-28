Every fashion week brings with it some new sartorial creations and silhouettes that become prominent trends and revered style mantras for the ensuing year. This time too, the Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 ticks all the boxes and brings in some memorable designs and motifs that are sure to glam up men’s wardrobes.

The fashion is not just limited to the runway. The front row and celebrity guests attending the event often arrive in equally striking sartorial styles. Noted names from the entertainment industry have made the ongoing Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 a star-studded affair, as they grace the shows of their favourite luxury brands.

From Korean boy band NCT’s Jaehyun, actor Song Kang and rapper Zico to Chinese singer Cai Xukun, Asian celebrities were spotted among the Fashion Week guests and stood out with their edgy and stylish looks. Many sported ensembles by some of the biggest fashion houses, making for a grand spectacle off the runways.

As the Milan leg of the Men’s Fashion Week concluded on June 21 2022 — it started on June 17 — the event saw some global luxury fashion brands, including Versace, Givenchy and Fendi, bring their new collections to the floor. Continuing the fashion fervour, the Paris leg of the Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 began on June 21 and continued till June 26.

High-end labels have showcased their new menswear lines, which comprise structured and crisp designs that are not only fashionable but also functional. Ranging from Moschino’s colourful line of bomber jackets, sweatshirts and denim vests to Prada’s sleek jackets and suits, these silhouettes are designed for the everyday gentleman, exuding confidence and elegance.

(Main image credit: Givenchy/ @givenchy/ Instagram; feature image credit: Prada/ @prada/ Instagram)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia