Billie Eilish might be picking up music awards regularly, but she’s got a lot more going on than simply smashing charts. While it hasn’t been too long since Billie Eilish first teamed up with Nike, the artist has already worked on many designs with the legendary brand.

And it seems the singer is not done with the Nike Air Force 1 yet! Following the debut of “Mushroom” and “Black” colourways, the duo now gives a triple white treatment to Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers.

The new pair comes with heavy patchwork

Like past colourways, the Lovely singer’s upcoming Air Force 1 is an avant-garde update on the original, which first dropped in 1982. Eilish’s sneaks come with heavy patchwork and a layered aesthetic – a nod to two other Nike classics and Eilish’s signature oversized style. The quilted nylon base fitted with ripstop nylon wrap guards, leather cutouts, and exposed stitching accents replicates the AF1’s signature lines.

In addition, the kicks in the “White” colourway carry Nike’s Swoosh branding on the outer upper and Eilish’s Blohsh logos on the tongues and lace dubraes. The new colourway comes in women’s sizes too!

Nike x Billie Eilish have created the Air Force 1 Low in recycled materials

Further underscoring Nike and Eilish’s commitment to sustainability, the white pair features fragmented patchwork uppers constructed of recycled textiles. Eilish was keen to ensure that the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are some of the most sustainable Nike has ever released. The singer is one of the most planet-friendly pop stars dominating the charts.

Set your reminders for the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White”, expected to go on sale on March 23, 2023. The last coulourways sold out instantly on release, so you may want to have your eyes glued to Nike’s website. These highly coveted sneakers will come at a retail price tag of $130.

(Feature image credit: Sole Retriever/Twitter)

(Hero image credit: crommelincklars/Flickr)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong