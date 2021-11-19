Black Friday 2021 is here and it’s the perfect time to bag some great deals.
The biggest shopping holiday of the year is right around the corner — 26 November, to be exact. It’s the best time to spend on all your favourite luxury fashion brands, whether you want to give your wardrobe a refresh right before the party season begins, or simply nab the designer It-bag you saw on your favourite style influencer during Fashion Week.
In 2021, online retailers are especially generous with their Black Friday sale offerings, throwing in new-season items in the mix. What’s more, some of them are even including jewellery, homeware and beauty categories in their discounts, which means that your style, your skincare routine and your home can all get that upgrade you’ve been wishing for.
And if you’ve been discouraged from past experiences of your wishlist items selling out quickly, fret not: some of those Black Friday deals have already begun, so you can have a head start and add to cart before shoppers from the rest of the world do.
(Main Image: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)
Below, we round-up all the best Black Friday 2021 sales to know if you’re on the lookout for luxury fashion, sneakers and sportswear:
On the week of Black Friday, you can expect a Farfetch sale with up to 50% off of designer clothing, bags, shoes and accessories (that includes new season offerings, too). Last year, the retailer also added an additional 20% discount to sales items on Black Friday itself, which continued well into the Cyber weekend. If you’re hoping to fill your closet with buzzy brands like Off-White, Bottega Veneta and The Vampire’s Wife, look no further.
Balenciaga, Loewe, Maison Margiela, and Ganni are just some of the fashion brands that are already on sale at Mytheresa. The retailer is offering up 60% off its designer styles, and you can expect even more deals when Black Friday comes around.
Nike’s Black Friday sale is expected to start on 25 November and run through 30 November, but there already some early deals that you can nab from the sportswear giant. Shop your favourite running shoes, athletic apparel, sports gear, or even pieces from the Nike x Ambush collection for up to 40% off right now.
Jacquemus, Marine Serre, Off-White, and Rick Owens are just some of the trendy fashion brands you’ll be able to shop during SSENSE’s Black Friday sale, which will kick off on Monday, 22 November. SSENSE’s selection of sneakers, streetwear and jewellery is already hard to pass up on, but it’ll be going for up to 50% off during the sale.
Selfridges’ “Christmas Comes Early” sale falls on the Black Friday weekend, and offers up to 20% discounts on designer women’s fashion, bags, jewellery and even homeware. The sale also runs longer than the others listed here: you’ll be given up to 2 weeks to do your shopping.
Mr. Porter doesn’t exactly do Black Friday sales, but it did slash prices up to 30% during Cyber Weekend last year. Keep an eye out for the sale this year if you’re hoping to fill your closet with the finest in men’s fashion.
Can’t wait to shop? Zalora currently has a clearance sale that includes brands like Burberry, Calvin Klein and Fendi. You can expect even bigger discounts — think up to 50% — when Black Friday officially comes around. (Pro-tip: you’ll get even more rebates if you shop on Zalora’s mobile app.)
Net-a-Porter is known to celebrate Black Friday in a big way. Besides just offering items from past seasons, the online retailer’s sale also applies to new pieces — and that can range from trendy bags, shoes and jewellery to beauty grails. You’ll be treated to discounts of up to 50% off for fashion brands like Jimmy Choo, Khaite, Max Mara, and Victoria Beckham, as well as innovative skincare labels like 111Skin and Dr. Barbara Sturm.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.