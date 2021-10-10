Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 concluded in 5 October and we were excited to see the new looks as well as the celebrities in the front row. With the COVID-19 pandemic having taken a toll on live fashion shows in the last two years, this year’s shows have seen a lot of interest from all around, including from our favourite K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Brands like Dior, L’Oreal Paris, Chanel and Saint Laurent made quite the buzz, and A-listers added to it by attending the shows of their favourite labels.

We also got to see fashionistas of the K-pop girl-group BLACKPINK attending various shows. Band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are the global ambassadors of luxury labels Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Celine, respectively.

Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie delighted the fans by attending fashion shows individually. After taking in the sites around Paris, including Eiffel Tower, the stars decked up to appear at the Paris Fashion Week.

On 28 September, Jisoo was photographed posing at the Dior showcase. She wore a black and white, sleeveless minidress from the Cruise 2022 collection and accessorised it with a micro bag by the luxury fashion brand.

The same day, Rosé made an appearance at the Saint Laurent show. The stunner was dressed in a black mini slipdress by Saint Laurent, which she paired with knee-high black boots and accentuated her overall look with a chunky golden pearl necklace.

She also thanked Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello in a post calling him “legend” while acknowledging the designer and YSL for making the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show “so unbelievably, indescribably beautiful”.

Jennie, who is an ambassador for Chanel, arrived in Paris on 29 September. At the Incheon International Airport from where she boarded the flight, Jennie was seen dressed in all-black, head to toe in Chanel. Her bag too was a customised Chanel product from ONNU.

In Paris, she met her BLACKPINK bandmate Jisoo and the two went out for dinner together the same evening. Both idols wore cardigans to keep themselves warm as the mercury went down in Paris.

On 4 October, Dior posted a video of Jisoo exploring the House archives. It was filmed before she made an appearance at the Dior Spring/Summer 22 show by the brand’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, which was held on 28 September.

At Dior Heritage, Jisoo checked out the original Lady Dior bag that was carried by Princess Diana.

Dior fashion and beauty ambassador, JISOO visited the House’s archives to see the original #LadyDior carried by Diana, Princess of Wales. In Paris for the #DiorSS22 show https://t.co/EGs3WQVpoM from Maria Grazia Chiuri, share in her experiences https://t.co/HGWHni0AkG. — Dior (@Dior) October 4, 2021

The House also posted a snapshot of Jisoo at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, dressed in an outfit by Dior. “I love you Paris,” the K-pop idol is heard saying in Korean in the video.

The new face of Chanel’s “Coco Neige” campaign, Jennie made quite the stir with her presence at the brand’s runway show. She was dressed in a red tweed crop top and a mini skirt paired with a necklace and red quilted bag, all by Chanel.

The Blackpink member posted a glimpse from her new campaign, and the front row look from October 5.

The black and white portraits shot by Inez & Vinoodh show Jennie wearing a knit bralette with mini shorts and a cardigan for the first look of the Chanel Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection by Virginie Viard.

(Main image: blackpinkofficial/Instagram; Featured image: dior/Instagram)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Bangkok