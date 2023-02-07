BOSS Pays Homage to its Name Through a Spring Summer Campaign

Boss’ Spring/Summer 2023 campaign – graced by five A-listers from different fields – showcases what it takes to be a boss

What defines a boss? No one knows better than Hugo Boss, the luxury fashion house that centres on empowering others to be the captain of their own ship. For Spring Summer 2023, the brand revisited the building blocks behind its motto, Be Your Own BOSS, to outline its interpretation of the word through a campaign.

At the heart of the initiative, globally-renowned luminaries, British supermodel Naomi Campbell, Colombian singer Maluma, American model Gigi Hadid, South Korean actor Lee Minho, and Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini shared their origin stories to inspire others to embrace their full potential and to live on their own terms with confidence, style, and a forward-looking vision; to be their own BOSS. Captured by photographer Mikael Jansson, these power-packed stories, conveyed through engaging words that portray their paths to triumph, stress the importance of being tenacious.

“These BOSS personalities always knew what they wanted, and their breakthroughs were achieved through a series of personal choices. While destined for greatness, they neatly personify the fact that BOSSes aren’t born – they’re made,” highlighted in a press release.

No rain, no flowers – this quote perfectly embodies the underlying aim of the campaign: to drive personal ambition while showcasing the new collection in a way that motivates, emboldens, and reminds us that the future lies in our hands. Reinforcing the mission of the heartening initiative, Hugo Boss will roll out a series of activations, including a social media campaign featuring influencers across the globe in the iconic BOSS-monogram sweater, sharing their own inspiring narratives – encouraging others to do the same with a dedicated Instagram filter.

(Image: Boss Spring Summer 2023 Campaign)