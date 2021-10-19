Spanning over 4,682 square metres across two floors in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands mall, the refurbished Bottega Veneta store sees a refreshed and luxurious look.

Before setting foot into the refurbished boutique, you’ll be greeted by a chamfered solid wood frame with rounded corners – coloured in a thick forest green lacquer intrinsic to the Maison. Once entered, a luminous white light welcomes you, as it highlights the exquisite new fixtures, full range of categories and monochrome handmade glossy palazzo Morelli terracotta tiles that resembles the classic chevron print.

Other key features include thick edge-lit glass shelves cantilever, chrome-plated angular furniture, and iconic armchair designs — complementing the contemporary and immaculate interior. The update also sees living elements such as plants contained within fluted ceramic vases produced by historic craftsmen; these living elements contribute to a more serene environment.

(Images: Bottega Veneta Marina Bay Sands)