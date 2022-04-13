Bottega Veneta Gets Into The Radio Space With NTS

When it comes to evolving its brand presence, Bottega Veneta has always been one step ahead of the rest.

Last year, the luxury fashion house unveiled Issue, it’s quarterly digital magazine. This year, the brand is expanding its reach through radio with a partnership with global music platform, NTS. Bottega Radio is the name of the new monthly radio series put together with the collective minds from both brands.

This new cultural partnership brings together the best qualities and expertise of both Bottega Veneta and NTS. As a globally-renowned fashion brand, Bottega Veneta has been inspiring individuality with innovative craftsmanship since 1966.

Born in Vicenza, the house is rooted in Italian culture however it has constantly maintained a truly global outlook. NTS on the other hand started out as a DIY passion project in Hackney in 2011. Its intent – to be an alternative to stagnant mainstream radio.

Today, the global music platform and radio station, broadcasts from over sixty cities every month. Presently, NTS has permanent studios in Los Angeles, Manchester, and Shanghai. The platform has over 600 resident hosts, composed of a mix of musicians, DJs, artists, and everything in between.

Together Bottega Veneta and NTS will be celebrating the craft behind music by collaborating with emerging and established musicians. Kicking off in April and continuing every month throughout 2022, NTS x Bottega Veneta will be opening up new conversations between NTS residents and guest stars through a series of collaboratively produced musical soundscapes, airing under the new title of Bottega Radio.

The first episode features autotune enthusiast Tim Zha a.k.a Organ Tapes working together with L.A’s Jazmin, an expert in Latin music and resident host for NTS show Como La Flor. The series was launched on 07 April with a party at Stone Nest in London’s West End, featuring DJ sets and live performances from PLZ Make It Ruins boss and Frank Ocean collaborator Vegyn, experimental hip-hop auteur Slauson Malone, avant-R’n’B singer Liv.e and the ever-elusive Dean Blunt.

The first episode of Bottega Radio aired on NTS 2 on 08 April.

Listen Here

(Main image: Bottega Veneta; Featured image: Fringer Cat/Unsplash)