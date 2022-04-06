Homepage > Style > Fashion > Bottega Veneta Goes Candy Coloured For SS22
By Augustman, Apr 6 2022 10:00 am

Bottega Veneta’s candy-coloured confection bags are rendered in revitalising shades for SS22, to telegraph the optimism of a new season. From the quilted and structural Point top-handle carrier to the Point Lock clutch shaped to mimic an envelope, and the house’s freshest arm charm, the Flap bag – you’ll find them in both smooth and Intrecciato leather. Consider this your masterclass in tactile hues, presented by Bottega Veneta.

Photos Shawl Paul Tan; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Photography Assistance Xie Feng Mao; Fashion Assistance Phua Yue En

