Bottega Veneta Goes Candy Coloured For SS22

Bottega Veneta’s candy-coloured confection bags are rendered in revitalising shades for SS22, to telegraph the optimism of a new season. From the quilted and structural Point top-handle carrier to the Point Lock clutch shaped to mimic an envelope, and the house’s freshest arm charm, the Flap bag – you’ll find them in both smooth and Intrecciato leather. Consider this your masterclass in tactile hues, presented by Bottega Veneta.

Photos Shawl Paul Tan; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Photography Assistance Xie Feng Mao; Fashion Assistance Phua Yue En