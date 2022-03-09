Bottega Veneta Revitalises The Cassette

It seems like yesterday when Daniel Lee made his runway debut for Bottega Veneta.

We first saw Leeʼs singular vision and penchant for innovation at showing of the brandʼs Fall 2019 collection, after which Lee became an instant fashion household name.

Simultaneously, his inaugural collection also saw the birth of the iconic Cassette bags that quickly became ubiquitous among the fashion cognoscenti. It was rocked by celebrities, and faithfully toted by social media influencers, and even your own très chic friends.

Breathing new life into Bottega Venetaʼs signatures while preserving its heritage, Lee took storied house codes and refreshed them with a sense of modernity. Case in point: the aforementioned Cassette bags.

Just when we thought weʼve seen the last of the emblematic weave, the British wunderkind put forth newer iterations and in different styles season after season, catering to the beau monde as well as to everyday people who appreciate the refinement of the bags.

Revitalising The Cassette

With Wardrobe 03 being the final arc of his trajectory at Bottega Veneta, Lee wrapped up his last hurrah with his visionary approach to minimalistic luxury and, of course, a final iteration of the Cassette bag.

Blending luxurious craftsmanship with modernity, the Padded Cassette is epicene and features the iconic Intrecciato weave, though with a twist ‒ an exaggerated matelassé effect that off sets the sophisticated silhouette with an almost cartoonish quality. While it comes in sundry effervescent pastel shades, apt for the upcoming summer season, the faded python print leather style steals the spotlight.

Unlike the other unicolour Cassettes, this piece melds simplicity with opulence; subtly ostentatious is an oxymoron that best describes the design. Though effortless and modest, a triangle silver buckle brings out the regal goatskin textile while it glistens at every angle. If youʼre wondering, the lining is equally opulent. The maison employed a lambskin that guarantees longevity.

Available online and at your nearest Bottega Veneta boutique, the bags check the versatile box and are sure to remain in vogue. Hold it as a clutch, or wear it as a crossbody, these timeless designs will serve you well, regardless of your outfit of the day.

(Images: Bottega Veneta)