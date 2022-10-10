Matthieu Blazy’s debut for Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2022 collection gave the world a first look at #NewBottega. Showcasing the power of simplicity in accessories, reinventing iconic house codes with a new It bag like the Kalimero, and exploring new ideals of artisanal footwear such as the pillow sneakers.

Less is indeed more with Blazy’s vision for the Italian luxury house seen through a newly discreet lens.

Photography Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim