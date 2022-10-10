Home > Style > Fashion > Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2022 Collection Goes Big On Minimalism
Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2022 Collection Goes Big On Minimalism
Style

Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2022 Collection Goes Big On Minimalism

By Augustman, Oct 10 2022 4:00 pm

Matthieu Blazy’s debut for Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2022 collection gave the world a first look at #NewBottega. Showcasing the power of simplicity in accessories, reinventing iconic house codes with a new It bag like the Kalimero, and exploring new ideals of artisanal footwear such as the pillow sneakers.

Less is indeed more with Blazy’s vision for the Italian luxury house seen through a newly discreet lens.

Double Kalimero lambskin padded intreccio shoulder bucket bag with detachable interior drawstring canvas pouch, $14,390
Tie calfskin loafers with contrasting insoles, $1,440
Pillow calfskin padded sneakers with rubber outsoles, $1,230
Large Pillow lambskin canvas-lined puffy shoulder bag with top zip closure, $3,470

Find out more about the Bottega Veneta Fall Winter 2022 Collection online and at your nearest boutique.

Photography Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim

 

Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta SS23 fall winter fashion fashion collection matthieu blazy
written by.
Augustman

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.