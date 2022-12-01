Braun Büffel partners with Alvin Tan from PHUNK, a local contemporary art and design collective, for a limited edition capsule and experiential art installation

As part of the Braun Büffel Artist Collaboration Series, an ongoing series of collaborative initiatives with local and international artists, the German fashion house teamed up with Alvin Tan from PHUNK for its latest capsule collection. Having worked with fashion and lifestyle brands across the globe, producing work in a diverse range of art forms and mediums, the creative director and co-founder of PHUNK couldn’t be a better choice for this collaboration.

Specialising in visual arts, illustrations, and 3D design, Tan looked to the notion of love for this project – creating a one-of-a-kind LOVE-IS-LOVE themed hand script graphic that illuminates t-shirts, leather bags, and accessories. “The Braun Büffel x PHUNK collection’s LOVE-IS-LOVE-themed hand script is an expression of how LOVE is pure and does not discriminate. The LOVE-IS-LOVE philosophy envelopes significant political, social and environmental movements of this new generation. LOVE is the greatest force that can truly eradicate divisiveness from our world. LOVE is infinite,” highlighted in a press release.

That’s not it – the duo takes the collaboration further by unveiling an experiential art installation along the pedestrian walkway outside of ION Orchard and Wisma Atria. Showcasing the aforementioned hand-scripted artwork and animated love-themed visuals on a 3.6m infinity mirror made of 55-inch LED screens, the LOVE-IS-LOVE art installation affords an immersive experience where passerbys can take the ultimate animated selfie for the gram. For a personalised backdrop, patrons can scan a QR code to send customised messages of love via a microsite to the wall. On the reverse side of the installation, the hand-scripted artwork by Alvin Tan provides users with another insta-worthy set.

In light of the recent celebratory news, the repeal of Section 377A, this launch and activation are timely.

(Images: Braun Büffel x Alvin Tan of PHUNK)