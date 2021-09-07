A Metamorph is defined as an organism that has undergone metamorphosis, marking a developmental change in the form or structure to another. As evidenced by our June/July spread, Braun Büffel is indeed, such a creature. It’s no longer “your father’s brand”, as this Editor discovered.

The German leather goods maker marries the spirit of the age with a genuine passion for the reassuring legacy of heritage techniques juxtaposed with the aesthetics of modernist design against the backdrop of reputable (and enduring) German engineering.

Braun Büffelʼs autumn/winter 2021 vision is reflected in the texture and colours of the Iconic collection. From the curved popup geometric details resembling German furniture to the bright contrast inking on the edges, Braun Büffel investigates concepts by reliving the past with tools of the future.

Finished in a fine grain printed calf featuring a mix of asymmetric and symmetrical details with street culture details like carabiner fasteners, the distinctive personalities of each collection shines through, illustrating the paradigm of being predictably unpredictable.

Heritage & Style

Inspired by the rich heritage of the Bauhaus Movement on German architecture from the 1920s to 1930s, construction principles are mixed with the belief that different media could be used together and characterised by harmonious design and an emphasis on function.

During the process of metamorphosis ‒ a process involving growth and differentiation accompanied by alterations of an organism’s physiology, biochemistry, and behaviour ‒ an analogy can be found within the AW21 offerings from Braun Büffel.

Decidedly “streetʼ in behaviour, the brand alters accessorial physiology in its image: the BAYE collection is the German brand’s metaphor for movement and a symbol of energy. Moving to its own beat and tempo, the Braun Büffel AW21 collection is intertwined with a myriad of geometric shapes and the chemistry of boldness.

Maker of premium leather handbags and accessories for over 130 years, Braun Büffel has evolved in recent years, showing a remarkable penchant for futuristic silhouettes in a vibrant colour palette. In doing so, the brand elevates daily leather accessories by joining the classicism of traditional Italian craftsmanship with German industrial ingenuity.

Showcasing asymmetric V-Cut top flap secured by the proprietary Slide Fidlock finished in a suave ceramic black finishing, Braun Buffelʼs BAYE collection continues an evolutionary path that brings contemporary freshness together with the linguistics of streetwear.

Accented with neon yellow highlights, BAYE is striking, whether on its own or styled with other companion accessories; what results is a shift of mood, new everyday companions for a new reality unbound by traditional rules of formality and a redefinition of sophisticated elegance.

(Images: Braun Büffel)