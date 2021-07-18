The worlds of Broken Promises and Santa Cruz collide with the launch of ‘You Broke my Heart in Santa Cruz’ capsule collection.

Broken Promises has dropped an anticipated collection with Santa Cruz Skateboards. ‘You Broke my Heart in Santa Cruz’ sees both worlds collide in a stunning capsule collection. The blend of both brands results in a mesmerising display of art and street cred.

The Broken Promises brand, built on being in touch with emotion, took Santa Cruz skateboards’ legacy to create a one-of-a-kind collection with hard and soft goods that boasts an emotional twist appropriately titled.

A Colourful Blend Of Iconic Styles

Santa Cruz Skateboards is the oldest continuous skateboarding company in the world. In keeping with the iconic styles of both brands, the new collection combines the iconic art style of Jim Phillips Sr., who created Santa Cruz Skateboards’ famous Screaming Hand. The DNA of Broken Promises also adorns hoodies, grip tape and skateboard trucks.

There are three different designs of printed grip tape by MOB Grip, the number one choice of the pros & two skateboard trucks by Krux Trucks, one of the biggest names in skateboard trucks, known for their graphic-heavy designs to accompany the apparel launch.

According to Mandee Bence, Creative Director of Broken Promises, the collection aims to bring the emotional side of the brand to skate culture. The ‘You Broke my Heart in Santa Cruz’ collection features an extensive array of tees and tops as well as hoodies. Also included in the collection are shorts, slides, and caps.

The weekly collection drops can be purchased on brokenpromisesco.com.

(Images: Broken Promises/Santa Cruz)