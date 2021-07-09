BTS made their presence felt at the Louis Vuitton F/W2021 Men’s presentation by making their first official appearance as house ambassadors, as well as their runway debut.

On Wednesday in Seoul, Louis Vuitton presented a Fall Winter 2021 spin-off collection by Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh through a fashion film by Korean director Jeon Go-woon, titled ‘Hope’. Livestreamed across the Maison’s social media platforms, the film stages a conversation between space, movement, and global connectivity central to our moment in time as it explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity.

Besides 34 new looks and seven from the selections originally presented in January, the spin-off moving-image performance features the members of BTS gracing the stage at Buncheon Art Bunker B39, an art and culture space just outside Seoul. Having signed on as Vuitton ambassadors last April, we can be sure to see more of them in the near future, with this collaboration being just a foretaste.

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on,” said Abloh in a press statement.

Back in 2020, Abloh upended its fashion show schedule and switched to a seasonless, itinerant model of fashion shows – where collections and shows travel to destinations of Louis Vuitton’s global community and meeting them in their own parts of the world. Titled “The Voyage” by Abloh, the notion transcends traditional seasonality. With the collections transforming across cultures and nations, observing the core values of diversity, inclusivity and unity, the format encapsulates Abloh’s key practices and visions.

By enlisting the help of BTS, the spin-off show echoes the ‘The Voyage’. Apart from its groundbreaking music and unparalleled social media presence that reaches millions of consumers internationally, the septet is also renowned for its impeccable style. Being the undisputed King of K-pop, Louis Vuitton made the right decision to tap on the global sensations. There is no stopping the zeal surrounding BTS – as they continue to break new grounds and influence the global landscape.

(Images: Louis Vuitton and BTS)