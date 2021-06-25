In an unprecedented time like this, camaraderie, togetherness and feelings of freedom are what makes us feel alive. Marrying these in an exploration of the forces that connect and inspire us, the Burberry Spring Summer 2022 menswear presentation gracefully centres on the power of the spiritual and the energy of music and movement.

“This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity,” said Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci.

Filmed outdoors in swatches of sand contrasted against the minimalist and raw urban structure of the striking Millennium Mills in Royal Victoria Docks, the show saw models distinguished with daring individuality, cutting a bold path through the set. In concert with the overarching theme of freedom, Tisci tapped on music and its ability to transport minds.

A trance-like soundtrack by British-formed music group Shpongle permeated the space of the presentation – acting as the anthem to draw together additional gatherings of revellers. The music transcends the everyday people to an open and uninhibited space where individuals can congregate to connect, actively participating in this collective experience to celebrate creativity without boundaries.

The “Universal Passport” Collection

An experimental sense of freedom was conveyed throughout the collection, perpetuating the concept. Outerwear staples were pushed to the fore in non-conforming and unconventional silhouettes. The signature trench coat is updated with raglan and panelled capped sleeves, while cotton twill car coats ditched the traditional collars.

On the other hand, sleeveless leather bombers, cotton vests and hoodies are refashioned with studs and cut-out details, evoking a rebellious appeal. Proliferated straps adorned a slew of shirts, shorts and tailored trousers in beige, red, pink, blue and black and white. Symmetrical rows of cargo straps fixed to the front of coats. A plethora of panelled canvas high-top sneakers and leather sneakers with technical trims round up the collection.

“I wanted the collection to capture that free spirit of youth and its honest and daring attitude, that sense of experimentation and fluidity,” said Tisci. “There is a strong feeling of unity but also of individuality – encouraging and uplifting each other to express ourselves freely. It’s a very raw energy that’s infectious, exciting and full of life. Like an awakening.”

(Images: Burberry Spring Summer 2022)