Musician and multitalented artist, Cai Xu Kun, fronts Prada’s new campaign for the traditional Qixi Festival. Also known as Chinese Valentine’s Day, the campaign explores the concept of gifts through an original reworking of the Qixi legend.

As it is customary to give and receive presents as part of the festival celebrations, a gift can also be seen from an interior perspective. It also encompasses an innate skill or talent to which someone devotes both energy and passion.

Like the musical gift of Cai Xu Kun, it develops like a sound wave from a creative act to a captivating result. His powerful performance, which is the heart of the campaign, is combined with other young artists in an original partnership.

Music And Art Meets Fashion

Prada’s campaign is indeed impressive. It includes photographs by Zeng Wu – named by the British Fashion Council as one of “100 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world” in 2019. A film directed by the young up-and-coming director AJ Duan also accompanies the campaign.

Featuring creative direction by Wu Woo, it depicts Kun in his studio while he creates and records a track, before turning it into another gift by placing it in a sparkling Prada Cleo bag. ‘You Know What I Want’, created by Kun especially for the campaign, provides the original soundtrack and underlying theme for the narrative.

The campaign is also accompanied by an interactive challenge on Douyin, where Kun gifts his track to users in a Prada Cleo, inviting them to co-create a short video.

For this year’s Qixi Festival 2021, Prada has created a special selection of items featuring garments and accessories. The collection is bedecked with crystals to evoke the arrival of a bright new season. These include a bold new version of the iconic Prada Cleo, covered all over with small gemstones. There is also a crystal-adorned pale-pink top and dress for women, as well as the silver Brique bag for men’s and loafers with a well-defined shape.

The collection is available now at prada.com, in selected Prada boutiques, at the Prada Wechat Mini Program pop-up store and at Prada’s flagship store at Tmall.

Image Credits: Talent: Cai Xu Kun; Creative Director: Woo Wu; Photographer: Zeng Wu