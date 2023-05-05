Calvin Klein will be releasing a capsule collection with BLACKPINK member Jennie on 10 May. In a short announcement on its social media pages on 3 May, the brand revealed that the collection will be the first ever of the K-pop idol for Calvin Klein.

Jennie is one of the four members of the iconic all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK, which made its debut with the single album Square One in August 2016.

BLACKPINK has since become one of the greatest bands of all time, with multiple chart-toppers and Guinness records. In April 2023, the group became the first Asian act to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

More about the Jennie collection by Calvin Klein

Teaser shows Jennie’s silhouette

Calvin Klein dropped a short teaser on its social media accounts announcing the upcoming collection.

The teaser shows only a silhouette of the K-pop star known for her style statements moving gracefully in front of a waterfall, before it cuts to reveal the brand name with a heart graphic.

The brand’s social media handles redirect to an official page where a countdown timer shows the number of days, hours and minutes to the reveal of the Jennie capsule collection. By signing up, fans can get exclusive launch notifications around the collection.

Calvin Klein campaigns featuring Jennie

Jennie and Calvin Klein started their association in 2021 when she was featured as part of a campaign of the brand’s collaboration with American artist Heron Preston.

The K-pop idol has since been the face of some of the brand’s subsequent campaigns, including Spring 2023 campaign.

The Spring 2023 campaign features Jennie along with model Kendall Jenner, musician FKA twigs, and actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Michael B. Jordan.

In the campaign photos, all of which are in black-and-white, Jennie is seen sporting denim in a 1990s-inspired design. The photos show the singer in the brand’s Geo Lace triangle bra, Modern Cotton bralette and Sheer Marquisette.

Jennie at Met Gala 2023

Jennie recently made her Met Gala debut at 2023’s event on 1 May. As the event was held in honour of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Jennie wore a vintage Chanel mini-dress to the Met Gala.

The white mini-dress she wore was originally designed by Lagerfeld for Chanel’s fall/winter 1990 line collection.

